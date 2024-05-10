Shop
Sales & Deals

Amazon's Latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max Dropped Back to Its All-Time Low Price of $40

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Fire TV Stick
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 5:05 PM PDT, May 10, 2024

Amazon is offering up to 40% off its Fire TV Sticks, including the latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick is one of the most popular streaming devices you can get to transform your TV into a smart one. Just about any screen with an HDMI port can turn into a TV for watching all the best new TV shows and movies. This weekend, you can snag a discount on Amazon's entire lineup of Fire TV Sticks, including the latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max — Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet. 

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is back on sale for 33% off, bringing the device down to its Black Friday price of $40. With the most advanced model in Amazon's Fire TV Stick lineup, you can enjoy smoother 4K streaming of over 1 million movies and TV episodes.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Get $20 off Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet. The small stick allows you to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Compared to previous Fire TV sticks, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has faster app starts and more fluid navigation. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 with a compatible router, making it 40% faster than the original 4K model. Watch your favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Peacock and more in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Fire TV Stick delivers quick app starts and fast streaming in Full HD. As with all Amazon devices, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max integrates perfectly with Amazon smart home accessories. You can simply ask Alexa to turn up the volume, call up another app and even dim the lights in your home for optimal TV time.

The original Amazon Fire TV Stick along with the Fire TV Stick 4KFire TV Stick Lite and Fire TV Cube are also steeply discounted this weekend. We recommend opting for the faster 4K Max option with improved hardware that boosts streaming and network performance, but you can also shop all the Fire TV Stick deals below for an excellent streaming experience and get up to 40% off.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Browse and enjoy your favorite streaming content in crisp 4K and with Dolby Atmos sound with this Amazon streaming device, with WiFi 6 support. 

$50 $30

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Turn virtually any television into a smart TV with a Fire Stick, which lets you stream millions of movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

$40 $25

Shop Now

Fire TV Stick Lite

Fire TV Stick Lite
Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite

This is Amazon's most affordable Fire TV streaming stick. Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD for just $20.

$30  $20

Shop Now

Fire TV Cube

Fire TV Cube
Amazon

Fire TV Cube

You won't have to worry about juggling multiple remotes when you hook up this Alexa-enabled Fire TV Cube to your screen. The device works in the same way as the Fire Stick, but it also functions similarly to the Amazon Echo since it has a speaker and can perform commands. 

$140 $115

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The TikTok-Famous Renpho Eye Massager is More Than Half Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

The TikTok-Famous Renpho Eye Massager is More Than Half Off Right Now

Shop the Best Skincare Products for Mature Skin on Amazon

Beauty & Wellness

Shop the Best Skincare Products for Mature Skin on Amazon

The Best Roomba Deals to Shop Today: Save Up to 50% on Robot Vacuums

Sales & Deals

The Best Roomba Deals to Shop Today: Save Up to 50% on Robot Vacuums

The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Weekend

Sales & Deals

The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Weekend

Apple's AirPods Max Are Almost $100 Off With This Rare Amazon Discount

Sales & Deals

Apple's AirPods Max Are Almost $100 Off With This Rare Amazon Discount

The Best Air Purifier Deals on Amazon to Cleanse Your Home, Stat

Sales & Deals

The Best Air Purifier Deals on Amazon to Cleanse Your Home, Stat

The Best Le Creuset Deals to Shop Right Now — Up to 43% Off

Sales & Deals

The Best Le Creuset Deals to Shop Right Now — Up to 43% Off

Swing into the Best Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes and Clothing for Men

Sales & Deals

Swing into the Best Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes and Clothing for Men

Tags:

Latest News