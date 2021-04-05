Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Many of us are still working from home and trying to keep things comfortable and easy. With the arrival of spring, now might be the best time to go all-in with home improvement as you start your spring cleaning. To keep it simple, you can deck out your space with a few new devices from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale that can help make life around the house a little easier -- and help you find the right gift for mom at the same time. Whether you're shopping for a small smart speaker to give mom for Mother's Day or you want to go above and beyond with Amazon's smart home ecosystem, we found the best Amazon devices you need in your home at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Score major deals on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, Fire tablets, the best-selling Echo Dot and more must-have Amazon gear at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. But the deals don't end there. Amazon is also offering deep discounts on everything from designer luggage (like Tumi and Samsonite), sneakers, Calvin Klein underwear, Kate Spade must-haves, designer footwear, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer and fine jewelry, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, best-selling beauty products, and tons more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices at Amazon below.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5 The Amazon Smart Oven is a 4-in-1 appliance that serves as your microwave, convection oven, food warmer and air fryer. Its whole vibe is "preset it and forget it" -- the smart oven has 30+ built-in presets and is activated via voice control with Alexa through a compatible Echo device. This bundle includes the Echo Show 5. $340 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV Recast Amazon Amazon Fire TV Recast Upgrade your television with the Fire TV Recast -- a DVR that lets you record your two shows at once and stores up to 75 hours of HD programming. $230 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Working is as fun as playing on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet. $150 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation The tough part about buying the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is deciding which color to get: pink, blue or purple. Buy two, save 24%, while supplies last. $140 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Amazon Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. Right now, save 17% off the regular price while supplies last! $150 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit Amazon Ring Alarm 8-piece kit The Ring Alarm 8-piece kit is home security system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring which works with Alexa. $259 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO. $40 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (4th Gen) is just $50. $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen Amazon ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen Reduce wasted energy and save money with the ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat. It intelligently heats or cools your home and balances the interior climate for comfort. $169 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Echo Studio Amazon Amazon Echo Studio This Echo speaker with powerful sound and voice control has built-in Alexa. The voice command feature allows you can play music, read the news and answer questions. $200 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit Amazon Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit Buy the all-new wireless, battery-powered Blink outdoor security camera in bulk with this three-piece set. $250 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader is available in four colors. You can also save on the Kindle Kids Edition, now just $110. $130 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ring Indoor Cam Amazon Ring Indoor Cam Ring devices are among the more popular home security cameras. The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact plug-in HD security camera with two-way talk availability. This camera also works with Alexa devices. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. $110 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa Amazon Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. You can schedule lights, fans and appliances to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely when you’re away. $25 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ring Floodlight Camera Amazon Ring Floodlight Camera Monitor your home with the motion-activated Ring security cam with floodlights. The lights turn into smart lights when connected with your Alexa app. $200 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi System Amazon Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi System With this eero Mesh WiFi system 3-pack, ditch your home router and score WiFi coverage for all your devices including smart lights, smart locks and any voice assistant, including your Google assistant. $199 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Blink Mini Amazon Blink Mini This Blink Mini is a plug-in security camera with motion detection that allows you to see, speak and hear people and pets within your home. $35 AT AMAZON Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Perfect Gifts for Your Mother-in-Law to Give on Mother's Day

The Best Mother's Day Gifts You Can Buy Online

Mother's Day Gifts from Etsy: Jewelry, Candles, Home Decor and More

Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More

The Best Mother's Day Gifts We Found on Amazon

265 Deals at Amazon's Spring Sale: Kate Spade, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Samsung, Fitbit, Turbo Tax, & More

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Handbag Deals from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

Amazon's Spring Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor

Amazon's Spring Sale -- Save Up to 45% on UGG Boots, Slippers, Sneakers and More

Best Travel Gear Deals at Amazon -- Save on Coleman, Oakley, Yeti, Osprey, & More

Amazon's Spring Sale: 38 Best Deals on Beauty, Skincare and Hair Products Under $35

These Are the Highest-Rated Items on Amazon

Amazon's Spring Sale: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

Shop TikTok's Fashion Picks From Walmart