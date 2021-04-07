Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is finally here and after months of quarantine, our living (and work) spaces are well worn, to say the least. But now that 2020 is in hindsight, it's time to refine your home environment for spring. The good news: Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is cranking out deals to help you find the perfect gift for mom and perk up your home. Whether you like rustic decor or you want to incorporate cozy textures into your dining room, there are tons of deals to dazzle a bare wall, create a farmhouse style bathroom or transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis for the spring thaw.

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale has hot deals on items that can brighten a dorm room, apartment, home office or an entire house. You can find all sorts of discounts on bedding, decorative throw pillows, rugs, table lamps, night lamps, desk lamps, wall art, storage items and more. If you need a wall sconce or wall clock, new curtains or floating shelves, you can find decor pieces to give any room in the house an instant makeover, you can find a great deal. To make it easy on you, we've searched the app for the best prices on items to help you make your home more comfortable and welcoming.

In addition to home decor, Amazon has deep discounts on electronics, women's clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids and baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, and more.

Amazon shoppers can unlock major markdowns on top designer brands like Lululemon, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Marc Jacobs, Coach, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Tory Burch, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Tumi luggage and more top brands.

Make sure you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items from Amazon. Additionally, downloading the Amazon app will bring great deals directly to your smartphone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial.

To get the most out of these major markdowns, we dug through mounds of discounts to find the best home decor deals available. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more sale items!

Fairy String Lights with 50 Clear Clips Amazon Fairy String Lights with 50 Clear Clips The twinkle of string lights adds a warm glow to any room, but hanging them with photos adds a personal touch for a stunning home gallery. $16 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $17) Buy Now

Smyrna Original Turkish Throw Blanket Amazon Smyrna Original Turkish Throw Blanket You don't have to be an interior designer to make your living space visually stunning. This throw blanket adds a touch of class while keeping cozy in a way that other home accents can't. $24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy now

Base Roots Moon Decor Wall Decorations Amazon Base Roots Moon Decor Wall Decorations This adorable boho bunting is an easy solution for wall decor. It features handmade hammered detailing for a boho-chic aesthetic. $22 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Lush Decor Rowley Birds Curtains Amazon Lush Decor Rowley Birds Curtains This curtain set gives you privacy with rustic charm while letting in just enough light to let you know it's spring for almost $100 off the regular price. $51 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Royal Sparrow Large Chunky Knit Blanket Amazon Royal Sparrow Large Chunky Knit Blanket This chunky throw blanket can make any room instantly cozy. $100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Sriwatana Floating Shelves Amazon Sriwatana Floating Shelves Organization meets decor with these wall-mounted floating shelves. These are perfect for people who need wall decor to be simple. $15 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Full Length 65"x23.6" Standing Mirror Amazon Full Length 65"x23.6" Standing Mirror Make sure you're always runway ready with this full length standing mirror. The perfect accent to your bedroom as decor as well. $170 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

Pendali Throw Pillow Covers with Geometric Shapes Amazon Pendali Throw Pillow Covers with Geometric Shapes Throw pillow covers are the simple design solution for anyone on a budget. With geometric shapes, you can change the design-scape of any living room, bedroom or office space. $18 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $22) Buy Now

Volens Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72 Amazon Volens Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72 A set of 72 gold votive candles is perfect for decorating your home and having plenty of backups. Use these candles at the dinner table, in a spa-inspired bath or on a date night at home. $61 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $167) Buy Now

Sauder North Avenue Desk Amazon Sauder North Avenue Desk A desk that also comes with shelves for storage. It comes in an oak finish and you don't need to be a DIY expert to assemble it. $90 AT AMAZON Buy Now

HomePop Rectangular Deep Storage Ottoman Amazon HomePop Rectangular Deep Storage Ottoman Dual-functional furniture makes being at home a lot neater. This ottoman adds a pop of color, storage space and a place to put your feet up. $82 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $117) Buy Now

SimpleHouseware 2 Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket Amazon SimpleHouseware 2 Tier Sliding Cabinet Basket Put an end to the clutter in your kitchen cabinets for a fresh look for spring. This sliding cabinet basket organizer can keep things contained and tidy. This Amazon #1 Best Seller is on sale for 20% off, while supplies last. $25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Taococo Geometrical Weave Sofa Cover Amazon Taococo Geometrical Weave Sofa Cover If your couch has gotten a little too much love during quarantine, a slipcover might be in order. This couch cover is a cotton-polyester blend and comes in six colors. $48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon Brightown Outdoor String Lights Light up your backyard with these 100ft string lights this winter and spring for your outdoor hang outs. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) Buy Now

Szyafei Handmade Rattan Round Tray Amazon Szyafei Handmade Rattan Round Tray Use this handmade tray to cart meals out to the patio this spring or use it to surprise mom with breakfast in bed for Mother's Day. $14 (REGULARLY $22) Buy Now

Signature Design by Ashley Casual Rectangular Coffee Table Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Casual Rectangular Coffee Table This coffee table gives a living room that vintage farmhouse feel. It has an extra storage shelf which means there's plenty of room for a coffee table book, magazines or a fruit bowl for company. Right now you can get it for 50% off. $180 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $319) Buy Now

Jonathan Adler Women's Blanc Candle Amazon Jonathan Adler Women's Blanc Candle Enjoy floral scents for up to 48 hours with the Women's Blanc Candle from designer Jonathan Adler. Whether it's for the dining room or bedroom, candles are must-have decor items. $57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $68) Buy Now

Haton Side Table Amazon Haton Side Table This accent table goes well next to a sofa or chair as a functional piece of decor that won't clutter your living room -- you can even use it to display other decor items. This table is an Amazon's Choice product among thousands of home furnishings the site. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $94) Buy Now

Nestl Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set Amazon Nestl Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set This Nestl 3 Piece Duvet set comes complete from its Hotel Collection with a comforter and two pillow shams. It's also an Amazon #1 Best Seller. $32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $53) Buy Now

La Bellefee Tealight Cactus Candles Amazon La Bellefee Tealight Cactus Candles Brighten any corner of your home with these handmade cactus tea lights. During the day, it's a desert scene, and when the sun goes down these little succulents provide the mood lighting. The tea lights come in metal candleholders and each candle burns for about three hours. $8 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15) Buy Now

GooBloo Extra Large Woven Storage Baskets Amazon GooBloo Extra Large Woven Storage Baskets Make organizing part of your home decor with these stylish oversized storage baskets. Whether it's throw pillows in the living room or you need an elegant way to conceal toys in the living room, these baskets add a touch of class to your home. $33 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Felt Letter Board Amazon Felt Letter Board If farmhouse decor is your theme, make a statement with this felt letter board. Whether you're posting feel-good messages to delight the family or you want to use it to caption your photos, this board is a great addition to your home accessories to brighten your day. It's also an Amazon's Choice product. $24 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $29) Buy Now

TIMEYARD Decorative Wall Hanging Shelf Amazon TIMEYARD Decorative Wall Hanging Shelf Perfect for shabby chic living rooms, these floating shelves add wood accents in a natural finish to your interior design. $24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $36) Buy Now

DEWEL 4 Shelf Bookshelf Amazon DEWEL 4 Shelf Bookshelf This Dewel Four Shelf Bookshelf is the perfect size to hold all of your books and home decor. Grab it on sale, while supplies last! $116 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Artistic Weavers Odelia Updated Traditional Rug Amazon Artistic Weavers Odelia Updated Traditional Rug Sometimes all you need is a new rug for a room refresh. Shop now to get this one at 58% off the original price. $75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

Rugshop Modern Designer Area Rug Amazon Rugshop Modern Designer Area Rug Breathe new life into a tired room with a designer area rug. A rug with a splash of color can change the entire room. Shop now to get it for $170 the regular price. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Sriwatana Rustic Floating Shelves Amazon Sriwatana Rustic Floating Shelves These floating wood shelves are perfect for truly any room. They come in white, black, gray and rustic wood (pictured above). $20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Inspired Ivory Throw Pillow Covers Amazon Inspired Ivory Throw Pillow Covers A set of Throw Pillow Covers by Inspired Ivory adds a modern touch to your living room. This set of four pillow covers is 40% off, while supplies last. $42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Gbtroo Rustic Wall Sconces Amazon Gbtroo Rustic Wall Sconces This set of two rustic wall sconces subtly light up a room while adding a touch of farmhouse style. Get them now for 38% off the regular price. $28 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $37) Buy Now

Stonebriar Vintage Coastal Wall Clock Amazon Stonebriar Vintage Coastal Wall Clock This rustic wall clock gives a home the relaxed and warm feeling of an old farmhouse. It features a vintage face with worn painted wood lightly distressed black numbers. $20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

CleverMade Tamarack Folding Wooden Outdoor Chair Amazon CleverMade Tamarack Folding Wooden Outdoor Chair Order this CleverMade Tamarack Folding Wooden Outdoor Chair now to have it for spring. This stylish chair folds for easy storage and no assembly is required. $122 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

XeGe Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover Set Amazon XeGe Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover Set Could this duvet set be anymore inviting? The ultra-soft microfiber plush is wrinkle and fade-resistant. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) Buy Now

Lush Decor Boho Stripe Quilt Reversible 3 Piece Bedding Set Amazon Lush Decor Boho Stripe Quilt Reversible 3 Piece Bedding Set If boho is your style, this is a deal you don't want to miss. This bedding set is 67% off the regular price while supplies last. $63 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200) Buy Now

Simple Designs Home Storage Shelf Linen Shade Floor Lamp Amazon Simple Designs Home Storage Shelf Linen Shade Floor Lamp This functional and stylish floor lamp could be the solution to your spring organization problem. $46 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Hanging Wooden Shelves Amazon Hanging Wooden Shelves Make any room more homey with these hanging shelves. The shelves are handcrafted with reclaimed wood and hang from the ceiling with macrame cotton ropes. $20 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Seseno 5 Drawer Fabric Storage Chest Amazon Seseno 5 Drawer Fabric Storage Chest If you need help with stylish storage, this practical piece of furniture delivers. For a hallway, living room or master bedroom, this compact 5 drawer storage chest manages storage elegantly without taking up too much space. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

MAXROCK Moon Phase Mirror Set Amazon MAXROCK Moon Phase Mirror Set Brighten a bare wall with this elegant moon phase mirror set. You can easily mix and match the shapes to create your own designs with adhesive pads for minimal damage. $20 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $36) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Mother's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts for Mom

Bouqs Is Having a 25% Off Sale Just in Time for Mother's Day

Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home

The Best Mother's Day Care Package Ideas: Snacks, Beauty and More

The Best Decor Deals From Macy's, Wayfair, Home Depot and More

Shop Marie Kondo's Collab With The Container Store

13 Tools You Need for Spring Cleaning -- Dyson, iRobot, Bissell, Simplehuman & More

Best Nordstrom Rack Deals

How To Expertly Organize Your Fridge with The Home Edit

Amazon's Best Deals Under $50