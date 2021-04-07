Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spring is finally here and after months of quarantine, our living (and work) spaces are well worn, to say the least. But now that 2020 is in hindsight, it's time to refine your home environment for spring. The good news: Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is cranking out deals to help you find the perfect gift for mom and perk up your home. Whether you like rustic decor or you want to incorporate cozy textures into your dining room, there are tons of deals to dazzle a bare wall, create a farmhouse style bathroom or transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis for the spring thaw.
Amazon's Mother's Day Sale has hot deals on items that can brighten a dorm room, apartment, home office or an entire house. You can find all sorts of discounts on bedding, decorative throw pillows, rugs, table lamps, night lamps, desk lamps, wall art, storage items and more. If you need a wall sconce or wall clock, new curtains or floating shelves, you can find decor pieces to give any room in the house an instant makeover, you can find a great deal. To make it easy on you, we've searched the app for the best prices on items to help you make your home more comfortable and welcoming.
In addition to home decor, Amazon has deep discounts on electronics, women's clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids and baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, and more.
Amazon shoppers can unlock major markdowns on top designer brands like Lululemon, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Marc Jacobs, Coach, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Tory Burch, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Tumi luggage and more top brands.
Make sure you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items from Amazon. Additionally, downloading the Amazon app will bring great deals directly to your smartphone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial.
To get the most out of these major markdowns, we dug through mounds of discounts to find the best home decor deals available. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more sale items!
RELATED CONTENT:
Mother's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts for Mom
Bouqs Is Having a 25% Off Sale Just in Time for Mother's Day
Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home
The Best Mother's Day Care Package Ideas: Snacks, Beauty and More
The Best Decor Deals From Macy's, Wayfair, Home Depot and More
Shop Marie Kondo's Collab With The Container Store
13 Tools You Need for Spring Cleaning -- Dyson, iRobot, Bissell, Simplehuman & More
How To Expertly Organize Your Fridge with The Home Edit