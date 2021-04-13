Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you're looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift or you're just shopping for ways to level up your skin routine for spring, the ever-reliable Amazon has deals and discounts on beauty products from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. And in just a few clicks you can find just the right beauty gifts for mom or yourself with Amazon's Beauty Gift Guide.

Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all of your loved ones with an entire section dedicated to gift guides for everyone. This gift guide is brimming with ideas for the makeup lover in your life (and items for your own makeup and skincare collections) long with the best Amazon Mother's Day gifts we can find.

From makeup brush sets to skincare products to haircare to fragrance to personal care, no beauty category is left out of the Amazon Beauty Gift Guide -- they even have some great grooming options for men. Whether it's a markdown on eyeliner or an exclusive eyeshadow palette, the gift you choose will bring joy.

Just in time for spring, Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is also offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sweaters, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Additionally, Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop the entire Amazon Beauty Gift Guide and see ET Style's picks below.

JLO BEAUTY That Limitless Glow Face Mask, 3 Pack Amazon JLO BEAUTY That Limitless Glow Face Mask, 3 Pack One of the biggest beauty launches in 2021 so far -- JLo Beauty! These JLO BEAUTY That Limitless Glow Face Masks are exactly what you need for fresh-skin this upcoming Spring Season. These masks will tighten, plump, and hydrate. $48 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream Amazon Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream The Perfect Curl Kit from Moroccanoil tames frizzy hair and gives curls definition. The no-foam cleanser and nourishing styler are suitable for all curl types. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $78) Buy Now

Dermal Korea Collagen Facial Mask Sheet Amazon Dermal Korea Collagen Facial Mask Sheet Give yourself and at-home facial any time with Dermal Korea Collagen Facial Mask Sheets. Each felt sheet contains vitamin E and collagen to help smooth and soften skin. $10 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Bioderma Hydrabio Tonic Lotion Amazon Bioderma Hydrabio Tonic Lotion A hydrating toner, this tonic is designed to improve the skin's own moisturizing mechanisms. $17 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Roselyn Boutique Jade Roller Amazon Roselyn Boutique Jade Roller If you've been considering a jade roller, this one won't break the bank. Discover how just how soothing jade rollers are for 27% off the regular price. $19 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $26) Buy Now

Haus Laboratories Haus of Collections Amazon Haus Laboratories Haus of Collections Available in 13 shades, this three-piece superset from Lady Gaga's vegan beauty brand includes liquid eyeshadow, lip liner pencil and lip gloss. $49 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush We can't say enough good things about the Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush, which dries and smooths just like a professional blowout. Shop it now for anyone looking for a haircare upgrade. $44 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Purecode Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Amazon Purecode Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Elevate your skincare routine with a facial steamer for a spa-like facial. The steamer only hydrates and decongests the skin, but it also preps it for optimal absorption of skincare products. Use after your face wash and before exfoliation, followed by your favorite toner, serum and moisturizer. This steamer is $25 with the coupon applied, while supplies last! $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Heated Eyelash Curler with 4 Temperature modes Amazon Heated Eyelash Curler with 4 Temperature modes Keep your eyelashes curled for longer with this rechargeable Heated Eyelash Curler with 4 Temperature modes. It works with your mascara for long-lasting curls. $22 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $29) Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Complexion Brush Amazon Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Complexion Brush Known to design some of the best make up brushes in the business, this Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Complexion Brush is on sale for 16% off the regular price. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit Amazon PMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine Kit Have a friend who loves spa treatments but not the price of them? This at-home microdermabrasion kit includes an easy-to-use facial tool that works to clear away dead skin cells and reveal a healthy, glowing complexion. $159 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Slip Silk Sleepmask Sephora Slip Silk Sleepmask Because beauty sleep is essential, help her get her zzz's with a high-quality silk eye mask. This luxurious one-size-fits-all sleep mask delivers anti-aging benefits, as it doesn't tug at the delicate parts of the face. (It comes in tons of cute colors, too.) $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler Amazon FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler Attention folks! This is the flat iron that Beyonce uses! Beyonce told Instyle about her love for this flat iron “I’m crazy about it! I can’t live without my flat iron! It takes me about an hour to do my hair, and the only time I don’t is when I’m on vacation.” This FHI Heat Platform Tourmaline Ceramic Pro Styler is a compact flat iron whose rounded edges allows you to easily add waves or curls flawlessly. $90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $155) Buy Now

Drunk Elephant Glowy: The Night Kit Amazon Drunk Elephant Glowy: The Night Kit Stock up on Drunk Elephant favorites like the TLC Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizing Cream and more with the brand's Glowy: The Night Kit. $98 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Amazon Philips Sonicare ExpertClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush If you're looking for a gift that your loved one will actually use, we recommend a cuter-than-average electric toothbrush, like this Bluetooth-equipped set from Philips Sonicare. $161 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $170) Buy Now

Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Spa Skin Care Gift Set Amazon Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Spa Skin Care Gift Set This organic skin care set is a great idea for new moms -- it contains a reparative body oil, a buttercream moisturizer, a rejuvenating foot balm and and two soap bars. $45 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Philips VisaPure Facial Cleaning Brush Amazon Philips VisaPure Facial Cleaning Brush Remove impurities and unclog pores to reveal the healthy, glowing skin underneath. This little gadget is especially great for the areas around the nose and chin. You can get the latest model at Amazon. $84 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Gel Lacquer Liner Amazon L'Oreal Paris Infallible Gel Lacquer Liner Time for new eyeliner? Create precise, clean lines that last up to 24 hours with Infallible Gel Lacquer Liner. $8 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $10) Buy Now

Nanette Lepore 3 Piece Gift Set Amazon Nanette Lepore 3 Piece Gift Set This gift set contains a full-size spray and body lotion plus a purse-size spray, all in the heavenly Colors of Nanette scent. $61 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) Buy Now

Maison Margiela Replica Delux Mini Coffret Set Amazon Maison Margiela Replica Delux Mini Coffret Set This Replica fragrance set from Maison Martin Margiela includes Sailing Day, Beach Walk, Jazz Club, Lazy Sunday Morning and By The Fireplace. $149 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Tarte Treasures Collectors Set Amazon Tarte Treasures Collectors Set Everyone loves Tarte products, but the brand's collector's sets are an especially cool gift. $47 AT AMAZON Buy Now

T3 Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Amazon T3 Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron In addition to loving the Revlon One-Step and Dyson Airwrap, we are big fans of T3 hair appliances, like this versatile ceramic curling iron with three barrel sizes. $325 AT AMAZON Buy Now

NuFace Fix Amazon NuFace Fix Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. Pop this Mascara-sized Skin Care Device in purse for whenever you need an instant pick me up -- It firms, smooths, and tightens while you're on the go. $149 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Alana Mitchell Blue Light Skin Protection Face Moisturize Amazon Alana Mitchell Blue Light Skin Protection Face Moisturize If you spend a lot of time in front of screens, you may benefit from blue light skin protection. Alana Mitchell's Blue Light Skin Protection Face Moisturize is an Amazon's Choice product and is 32% off the regular price. $30 AT AMAZON REGULARLY $44 Buy Now

