Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Deals on Designer Dresses
If you're anything like us, your wardrobe is in need of a refresh. Now that spring is here, there's no better time to trade in your tired loungewear for a few dresses. The good news is that Amazon's Mother's Day Sale has loads of discounts on all types and styles of designer dresses that we (and mom) love. We rounded up some of our favorites at incredible savings to pass along to you.
Amazon's Mother's Day Sale has markdowns on top women's clothing fashion brands like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo, WAYF, Norma Kamali, Free People, and Theory. You can save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a good work from home outfit, new clothes at the right price are in your future. And if you are already planning outfits with essential items for warmer months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.
Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes! Amazon has the perfect dress for you and mom -- along with hundreds more options and seasonally relevant deals from your favorite brands at this sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Amazon's Mother's Day Sale also presents a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
Ahead, shop our picks of designer dress discounts from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
