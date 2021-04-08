Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes -- UGG, Frye, Calvin Klein, Adidas and More
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spring is in full swing and Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is delivering tons of deals on designer shoes to help welcome warmer weather. Whether you're looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift, or you're shoe shopping for yourself, you can find deep discounts on a wide selection of designer shoes and sandals from your favorite brands. We've sifted through the offerings and rounded up some of the best deals to share with you.
Fashion lovers will find major markdowns on all sorts of styles at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: designer heels, sneakers, flats, sandals, ankle boots and booties made of genuine leather, rain boots, knee boots, wedges, combat boots, running shoes, stiletto boots, loafers, Crocs, over-the-knee boots, slippers, chunky heel boots, kids' shoes, men's shoes, mules and clogs to slip on to soak up spring sunshine.
Not all shoes are created equal, though. Some are made for walking, while others simply accent your wardrobe. Like a fashion puzzle piece, you can pair a fab shoe with leggings, jeans, slacks, skirts, dresses, shorts or sweatpants.
Designer shoes aren’t the only things on sale. Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is packed with discounts in other categories including electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, workout shorts, jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and tons more that we expect to carry on through the year.
Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the mega-sale offers white hots deals and huge discounts on select designer items. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are just some of the major brands and designers taking part in the sale event.
If spring has you itching to get more exercise, with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this spring. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of deals just a click away with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
Be sure to sign into your account for access to free-two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to access major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.
RELATED CONTENT:
Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More
Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home
Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring
Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021
Madewell Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Denim, Dresses and Shoes
The Best Deals at the Nordstrom Spring Sale
15 Amazing Deals We Found on Amazon's Secret Spring Cleaning Store
Coach Outlet Sale: Save Up to 75% off Bags, Spring Jackets and More
Best Swimwear For Spring Break From Amazon
What to Wear to a Spring Wedding