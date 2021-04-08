Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is in full swing and Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is delivering tons of deals on designer shoes to help welcome warmer weather. Whether you're looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift, or you're shoe shopping for yourself, you can find deep discounts on a wide selection of designer shoes and sandals from your favorite brands. We've sifted through the offerings and rounded up some of the best deals to share with you.

Fashion lovers will find major markdowns on all sorts of styles at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: designer heels, sneakers, flats, sandals, ankle boots and booties made of genuine leather, rain boots, knee boots, wedges, combat boots, running shoes, stiletto boots, loafers, Crocs, over-the-knee boots, slippers, chunky heel boots, kids' shoes, men's shoes, mules and clogs to slip on to soak up spring sunshine.

Not all shoes are created equal, though. Some are made for walking, while others simply accent your wardrobe. Like a fashion puzzle piece, you can pair a fab shoe with leggings, jeans, slacks, skirts, dresses, shorts or sweatpants.

Designer shoes aren’t the only things on sale. Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is packed with discounts in other categories including electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, workout shorts, jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and tons more that we expect to carry on through the year.

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the mega-sale offers white hots deals and huge discounts on select designer items. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are just some of the major brands and designers taking part in the sale event.

If spring has you itching to get more exercise, with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this spring. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of deals just a click away with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Be sure to sign into your account for access to free-two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to access major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.

TOMS Redondo Loafer Flat Amazon TOMS Redondo Loafer Flat If you've never owned a pair of Toms, now's a great time to try them out. Get the Redondo Loafer Flat now for as much as 50% off the regular price, while supplies last. $32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe Amazon Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe This bestselling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable leather overlays and comfortable cushioning. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Lucky Brand Women's Emmie Ballet Flat Amazon Lucky Brand Women's Emmie Ballet Flat If you need an in-between-season shoe, these Lucky Brand ballet flats are as cute with pants as they are with dresses. $21 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal It's never too early to start planning for your summer wardrobe -- start with sleek Calvin Klein sandals you can wear with any style dress or shorts. $73 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $79) Buy Now

Skechers BOBS Plush-Linen Back Ballet Flat Amazon Skechers BOBS Plush-Linen Back Ballet Flat Looking for a shoe you can slip on without thinking? These BOBS flats are just that and they go with just about everything. $27 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

Cole Haan Men's Grandpro Turf Sneaker Amazon Cole Haan Men's Grandpro Turf Sneaker With shorts or jeans, sneakers don't get much more stylish than these Cole Haans. $55 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal Amazon Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal Whether you're in your favorite LBD or just jeans, shimmer and stun in these sparkly heels. Shop now to get them for more than $100 off the regular price. $57 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers Amazon Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers Casual never looked so cool with these classic Calvin Klein canvas lace-ups. $35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89) Buy Now

Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Amazon Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge Amazon Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. Shop now to get these for more than $100 off the original price, while supplies last. $47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149) Buy Now

Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles Amazon Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles Soludos espadrille sandals are a favorite among celebs for spring. $90 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) Buy Now

Lucky Brand Women's Alba Ballet Flat Amazon Lucky Brand Women's Alba Ballet Flat These elegant yet playful flats are crafted with super-soft leather that makes them as comfy as they are cute. $28 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Everyone needs a sneaker to slip on at a moment's notice. These Adidas running shoes are one of Amazon's best selling athletic shoes and you can get them now for as low as 65% off the original price, while supplies last. $37 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold Amazon Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold Get these espadrilles before summer so you can break them in! Perfect for hot days and warm nights. $62 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Eugene Loafer Flat Amazon Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Eugene Loafer Flat You're going to be seeing a lot of loafers this spring. These Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Eugene Loafer's are kind of a blend of the traditional loafer and the ballet flat to make the perfect casual shoe. $25 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200) Buy Now

Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles Amazon Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles Grab this royal-approved espadrille wedge sandal from Castañer before it sells out. $79 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190) Buy Now

Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker Amazon Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker They're designed for tennis, but this classic style is comfortable enough for everyday wear. $34 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women's Ghita Ballet Flat Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Ghita Ballet Flat This shoe is a twist on the traditional ballet flat from Calvin Klein. Dress up capri pants or wear them with a dress, they're a versatile staple for spring. $60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot Amazon Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot Get out the door in a flash in these stylish slip on booties from Frye. Its timeless design pairs well with leggings, jeans or your favorite skirt. Shop now to get them for more than $100 off the original price. $145 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $258) Buy Now

Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge Amazon Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress. $32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $159) Buy Now

Sam Edelman Women's Bay Classic Slide Sandal Amazon Sam Edelman Women's Bay Classic Slide Sandal Designer shoes doesn't necessarily mean heels, so take a break from the pumps and slide into these sandals to wear with a dress from spring to the end of summer. $72 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Birekenstock Women's Mayari Sandals Amazon Birekenstock Women's Mayari Sandals At home in lounge pants or out and about in your favorite dress, look effortlessly cool in comfortable sandals. $90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

