Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes -- UGG, Frye, Calvin Klein, Adidas and More

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Spring is in full swing and Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is delivering tons of deals on designer shoes to help welcome warmer weather. Whether you're looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift, or you're shoe shopping for yourself, you can find deep discounts on a wide selection of designer shoes and sandals from your favorite brands. We've sifted through the offerings and rounded up some of the best deals to share with you. 

Fashion lovers will find major markdowns on all sorts of styles at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: designer heels, sneakers, flats, sandals, ankle boots and booties made of genuine leather, rain boots, knee boots, wedges, combat boots, running shoes, stiletto boots, loafers, Crocs, over-the-knee boots, slippers, chunky heel boots, kids' shoes, men's shoes, mules and clogs to slip on to soak up spring sunshine. 

Not all shoes are created equal, though. Some are made for walking, while others simply accent your wardrobe. Like a fashion puzzle piece, you can pair a fab shoe with leggings, jeans, slacks, skirts, dresses, shorts or sweatpants.

Designer shoes aren’t the only things on sale. Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is packed with discounts in other categories including electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, workout shorts, jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and tons more that we expect to carry on through the year. 

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the mega-sale offers white hots deals and huge discounts on select designer items. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are just some of the major brands and designers taking part in the sale event. 

If spring has you itching to get more exercise, with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this spring. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipmentface masks for exercisingself-help booksmeal kitsskincarefitness trackersleggingsactivewearrunning shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of deals just a click away with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Be sure to sign into your account for access to free-two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to access major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.

TOMS Redondo Loafer Flat
TOMS Women's Redondo Loafer Flat
Amazon
TOMS Redondo Loafer Flat
If you've never owned a pair of Toms, now's a great time to try them out. Get the Redondo Loafer Flat now for as much as 50% off the regular price, while supplies last. 
$32 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
Amazon
Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
This bestselling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable leather overlays and comfortable cushioning. 
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Lucky Brand Women's Emmie Ballet Flat
Lucky Brand Women's Emmie Ballet Flat
Amazon
Lucky Brand Women's Emmie Ballet Flat
If you need an in-between-season shoe, these Lucky Brand ballet flats are as cute with pants as they are with dresses. 
$21 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99)
Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal
Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal
It's never too early to start planning for your summer wardrobe -- start with sleek Calvin Klein sandals you can wear with any style dress or shorts. 
$73 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $79)
Skechers BOBS Plush-Linen Back Ballet Flat
Skechers BOBS Plush-Linen Back Ballet Flat
Amazon
Skechers BOBS Plush-Linen Back Ballet Flat
Looking for a shoe you can slip on without thinking? These BOBS flats are just that and they go with just about everything. 
$27 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45)
Cole Haan Men's Grandpro Turf Sneaker
Cole Haan Men's Grandpro Turf Sneaker
Amazon
Cole Haan Men's Grandpro Turf Sneaker
With shorts or jeans, sneakers don't get much more stylish than these Cole Haans. 
$55 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Amazon
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Grab these Meghan Markle favorites while they're at this amazing price!
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal
Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal
Amazon
Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal
Whether you're in your favorite LBD or just jeans, shimmer and stun in these sparkly heels. Shop now to get them for more than $100 off the regular price. 
$57 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers
Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers
Amazon
Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers
Casual never looked so cool with these classic Calvin Klein canvas lace-ups. 
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. 
$30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Soludos Women's Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Amazon
Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. Shop now to get these for more than $100 off the original price, while supplies last.
$47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149)
Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Amazon
Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos espadrille sandals are a favorite among celebs for spring. 
$90 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Lucky Brand Women's Alba Ballet Flat
Lucky Brand Women's Alba Ballet Flat
Amazon
Lucky Brand Women's Alba Ballet Flat
These elegant yet playful flats are crafted with super-soft leather that makes them as comfy as they are cute. 
$28 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Everyone needs a sneaker to slip on at a moment's notice. These Adidas running shoes are one of Amazon's best selling athletic shoes and you can get them now for as low as 65% off the original price, while supplies last. 
$37 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Sorel Joanie II Lace, Leather or Suede Sandal with Wedge Heel
Sorel Joanie II Lace, Leather or Suede Sandal with Wedge Heel
Amazon
Sorel Joanie II Lace, Leather or Suede Sandal with Wedge Heel
Sorel is known for high-quality winter boots and its passing on the well-made style with these quirky sandals.
$73 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $170)
Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold
Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold
Amazon
Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold
Get these espadrilles before summer so you can break them in! Perfect for hot days and warm nights. 
$62 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Eugene Loafer Flat
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Women's Eugene Loafer Flat
Amazon
Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Eugene Loafer Flat
You're going to be seeing a lot of loafers this spring. These Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Eugene Loafer's are kind of a blend of the traditional loafer and the ballet flat to make the perfect casual shoe. 
$25 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200)
Ecco Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker
Ecco Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker
Amazon
Ecco Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker
We love this lace-up leather men's sneaker from Ecco. 
$73 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Castaner Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Amazon
Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Grab this royal-approved espadrille wedge sandal from Castañer before it sells out. 
$79 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190)
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker gold stripes on white shoes
Amazon
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
They're designed for tennis, but this classic style is comfortable enough for everyday wear. 
$34 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Calvin Klein Women's Ghita Ballet Flat
Calvin Klein Women's Ghita Ballet Flat
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Ghita Ballet Flat
This shoe is a twist on the traditional ballet flat from Calvin Klein. Dress up capri pants or wear them with a dress, they're a versatile staple for spring. 
$60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot
Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot
Amazon
Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot
Get out the door in a flash in these stylish slip on booties from Frye. Its timeless design pairs well with leggings, jeans or your favorite skirt. Shop now to get them for more than $100 off the original price. 
$145 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $258)
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
Amazon
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress.
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $159)
Sam Edelman Women's Bay Classic Slide Sandal
Sam Edelman Women's Bay Classic Slide Sandal
Amazon
Sam Edelman Women's Bay Classic Slide Sandal
Designer shoes doesn't necessarily mean heels, so take a break from the pumps and slide into these sandals to wear with a dress from spring to the end of summer. 
$72 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
Birekenstock Women's Mayari Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK Women's Mayari Sandals
Amazon
Birekenstock Women's Mayari Sandals
At home in lounge pants or out and about in your favorite dress, look effortlessly cool in comfortable sandals. 
$90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)

