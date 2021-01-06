Shopping

Amazon's New Year Sale: Best Amazon Device Deals on Kindle, Echo, Ring, Fire TV, Blink & More

By Amy Sheridan
While you may still be experiencing some shopping fatigue after the holiday season, there's no time like the top of the new year to deck your space with new devices. After all, when you're in a New Year, New Me mentality, what better way to go all-in with home improvement? Whether you're shopping for a small smart speaker or you want to go above and beyond with Amazon's smart home ecosystem, we found the best Amazon devices at the Amazon New Year sale.

Score major deals on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, Fire tablets, the best-selling Echo Dot and more must-have Amazon gear, which are still available among Amazon's New Year deals. Just FYI, prices go as low as $9.99 --- which means there's no reason you shouldn't get in on the sale. 

Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices at Amazon's New Year sale, below.

Mini
Blink
Blink Mini
Amazon
Mini
Blink
This Blink Mini is a plug-in security camera with motion detection that allows you to see, speak and hear people and pets within your home. 
Buds
Echo
Echo Buds
Amazon
Buds
Echo
These newly released Echo Buds  are wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction and Alexa.
Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon
Fire HD 10 Tablet
Amazon
Work hard and play harder on this great Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet.
Echo Show 8
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon
Echo Show 8
Amazon
The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. 
REGULARLY $129.99
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Amazon
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO.
Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Ring
Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Ring
This bundle comes with the Ring Peephole camera and Echo Dot (3rd Generation). Talk to visitors via the Echo Dot and see who is at the door with the 1080p HD video doorbell, which can be installed over your door's peephole. 
REGULARLY $169.98
Echo Studio
Amazon
Echo Studio
Amazon
Echo Studio
Amazon
The Echo Studio -- a smart speaker with powerful sound and voice-controlled built-in Alexa that can play music, read the news and answer questions. 
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Gift the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, available in four colors. You can also save on the Kindle Kids Edition, now just $109.99.
Smart Plug, Works with Alexa
Amazon
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon
Smart Plug, Works with Alexa
Amazon
The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. You can schedule lights, fans and appliances to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely when you’re away.
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Gift the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. The smart speaker features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. 
REGULARLY $59.99
32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Amazon
32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba
This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. 
REGULARLY $179.99
Indoor Cam
Ring
Ring Indoor Cam
Amazon
Indoor Cam
Ring
The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact plug-in HD security camera with two-way talk availability.  This Ring Indoor Cam also works with Alexa.
Eero Mesh WiFi System
Amazon
Amazon eero mesh WiFi system
Amazon
Eero Mesh WiFi System
Amazon
With this eero Mesh WiFi system 3-pack, ditch your home router and score WiFi coverage for all your devices.
Floodlight Camera
Ring
Ring Floodlight Camera
Amazon
Floodlight Camera
Ring
Monitor your home with the motion-activated Ring security cam with floodlights.
Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon Smart Oven, a Certified for Humans device – plus Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon Smart Oven and Echo Show 5
Amazon
The Amazon Smart Oven is a 4-in-1 appliance that serves as your microwave, convection oven, food warmer and air fryer. Its whole vibe is "preset it and forget it" -- the smart oven has 30+ built-in presets and is activated via voice control with Alexa through a compatible Echo device. This bundle includes the Echo Show 5. The Prime Day price will be reflected at checkout.
ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen
ecobee
ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen
Amazon
ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen
ecobee
Reduce wasted energy and save money with the ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat. It intelligently heats or cools your home and balances the interior climate for comfort. 
Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Blink
Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Amazon
Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Blink
Buy the all-new wireless, battery-powered Blink outdoor security camera in bulk with this three-piece set. 
Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 5
Amazon
This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. 
REGULARLY $89.99
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation
Amazon
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation - 8" - Tablet - 32GB - Pink
Amazon
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation
Amazon
The easy choice is to buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet while it's marked down by $40. The tough part is deciding which color to get: pink, blue or purple.
Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)
Amazon
Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (4th Gen), now under 30 bucks.
REGULARLY $49.99
Fire TV Recast
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Recast
Amazon
Fire TV Recast
Amazon
Upgrade your television with the Fire TV Recast -- a DVR that lets you record your two shows at once and stores up to 75 hours of HD programming. 
Alarm 8-piece kit
Ring
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit
Amazon
Alarm 8-piece kit
Ring
The Ring Alarm 8-piece kit is home security system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring which works with Alexa.

 

