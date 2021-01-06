Amazon's New Year Sale: Best Amazon Device Deals on Kindle, Echo, Ring, Fire TV, Blink & More
While you may still be experiencing some shopping fatigue after the holiday season, there's no time like the top of the new year to deck your space with new devices. After all, when you're in a New Year, New Me mentality, what better way to go all-in with home improvement? Whether you're shopping for a small smart speaker or you want to go above and beyond with Amazon's smart home ecosystem, we found the best Amazon devices at the Amazon New Year sale.
Score major deals on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, Fire tablets, the best-selling Echo Dot and more must-have Amazon gear, which are still available among Amazon's New Year deals. Just FYI, prices go as low as $9.99 --- which means there's no reason you shouldn't get in on the sale.
Amazon's New Year shopping extravaganza is offering deep discounts on everything from designer luggage (like Tumi and Samsonite), sneakers, Calvin Klein underwear, Kate Spade must-haves, designer footwear, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer and fine jewelry, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, best-selling beauty products, and tons more.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, shop ET Style's must-have underwear we have curated with deep discounts from Amazon New Year, New You Deals still available.
Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices at Amazon's New Year sale, below.
RELATED CONTENT:
New Year, New You: The Best Amazon Deals on Select NuFace Devices
Amazon's New Year, New You Deals on Sneakers -- Adidas, Puma, & More
Amazon New Year, New Deals: Save Up To 40% Off Alo Yoga Leggings & More
The Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals on Calvin Klein Underwear
The Best New Year, New Deals on Adidas Sneakers and Apparel at Amazon
New Year, New You Luggage Deals at Amazon - Tumi, Samsonite & More
Best Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's New Year, New You Sale
Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots
Amazon New Year, New You Deals: Best Designer and Fine Jewelry
Shop This Kate Spade Smartwatch at Amazon's New Year, New You Deals
Amazon New Year, New You Deals: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats
Amazon's New Year, New You Deals on Beauty Products for Under $35