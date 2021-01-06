Amazon's New Year Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor

Whether you’re picking up a housewarming gift for someone special or transforming your backyard into a relaxing oasis, finding the right decor pieces can be a daunting task. Luckily, New Year deals are at Amazon with major price cuts.

These hot deals on a variety of pieces for your apartment, dorm room, house, home office or any other space that could use a decorative touch. Now's your chance to save big on tons of discounted items, including bedding, throw pillows, rugs, table lamps, night lamps, desk lamps, wall art, storage items, wall sconces, curtains, shelves, clocks and other necessities.

The Amazon New Year Sale extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, women's clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids and baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, and more.

Amazon New Year Sale shoppers can unlock major markdowns on top designer brands like Amazon, Lululemon, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Marc Jacobs, Coach, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Tory Burch, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Tumi luggage and more top brands.

Make sure you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items on Amazon's New Year Sale. Additionally, downloading the Amazon app will bring great deals directly to your smartphone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial.

To get the most out of these major markdowns, we dug through mounds of discounts to find the best home decor deals available with Amazon New Year Sale. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more sale items!

5 Drawer Fabric Storage Chest Seseno Amazon 5 Drawer Fabric Storage Chest Seseno If you need help with stylish storage, this practical piece of furniture delivers. For a hallway, living room or master bedroom, this compact 5 drawer storage chest manages storage elegantly without taking up too much space. REGULARLY $62.99 $53.54

Chevron Pouf Signature Design by Ashley Amazon Chevron Pouf Signature Design by Ashley This Signature Design by Ashley handmade woven pouf is a perfect match for any bedroom or living room. It's sturdy enough to use as a seat or an ottoman. $73.99 at Amazon

Classic Candle in Cedar Leaf & Lavender Nest Amazon Classic Candle in Cedar Leaf & Lavender Nest Light this candle for a fresh and festive fragrance in your home. $42 at Amazon

Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set AOZITA Amazon Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set AOZITA Aozita’s four-piece mason jar accessories set is a great rustic decor item for your bathroom. $20.99 at Amazon

North Avenue Desk, Charter Oak finish Sauder Amazon North Avenue Desk, Charter Oak finish Sauder A desk that also comes with shelves for storage. REGULARLY $89.99 $78.68 at Amazon

Vintage Wall Sconces Licperron Amazon Vintage Wall Sconces Licperron These Licperron Black Vintage Wall Sconces are a great addition to your kitchen, doorway and more. REGULARLY $55.99 $44.99 at Amazon

4 Shelf Bookshelf DEWEL Amazon 4 Shelf Bookshelf DEWEL This Dewel Five Shelf Bookshelf is the perfect size to hold all of your books and home decor. Grab it on sale, while supplies last! $139.99

Writing Desk Caffoz Amazon Writing Desk Caffoz A functional and stylish writing desk for studying, working, and writing. This computer desk comes with two drawers that can store your papers and supplies. REGULARLY $139.99 $118.99 at Amazon

Rustic Floating Shelves SRIWATANA Amazon Rustic Floating Shelves SRIWATANA These floating wood shelves are perfect for truly any room and come in white, black, gray and rustic wood (pictured above). $19.99 at Amazon

Throw Pillow Covers Inspired Ivory Amazon Throw Pillow Covers Inspired Ivory A set of Throw Pillow Covers by Inspired Ivory to add a modern touch to your living room this fall. This set of four pillow covers is 52% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $69.94 $41.97 at Amazon

Vanity Set VASAGLE Amazon Vanity Set VASAGLE A vanity set that doubles as dressing table and a writing desk -- it comes with removable organizers and a cushioned stool. $131.04 at Amazon

Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set Nestl Amazon Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set Nestl This Nestl 3 Piece Duvet set comes complete from their Hotel Collection with a comforter and two pillow shams. $23.96 at Amazon

Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72 Volens Amazon Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72 Volens A set of 72 gold votive candles is perfect for decorating your home and having plenty of backups. Use these candles at the dinner table, in a spa-inspired bath or on a date night at home. Save 20% on the price below by clicking the coupon at the link. $51.50 at Amazon

Desta Area Rug Artistic Weavers Amazon Desta Area Rug Artistic Weavers Pull any room together with the Desta blue and white area rug by Artistic Weavers. $111.69 at Amazon

Outdoor String Lights Brightown Amazon Outdoor String Lights Brightown Light up your backyard with this 100ft string lights this fall and winter season for your outdoor hang outs. $59.98 at Amazon

