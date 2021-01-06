Shopping

Amazon's New Year Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Amazon Cyber Monday Best Deals on Home Decor
Cavan Images/Getty Images

Whether you’re picking up a housewarming gift for someone special or transforming your backyard into a relaxing oasis, finding the right decor pieces can be a daunting task. Luckily, New Year deals are at Amazon with major price cuts.

These hot deals on a variety of pieces for your apartment, dorm room, house, home office or any other space that could use a decorative touch. Now's your chance to save big on tons of discounted items, including bedding, throw pillows, rugs, table lamps, night lamps, desk lamps, wall art, storage items, wall sconces, curtains, shelves, clocks and other necessities. 

The Amazon New Year Sale extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, women's clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids and baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, and more.

Amazon New Year Sale shoppers can unlock major markdowns on top designer brands like Amazon, LululemonKate Spade, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Ugg, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Marc JacobsCoachRebecca Minkoff, Frye, HerschelTory Burch, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Tumi luggage and more top brands. 

Make sure you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items on Amazon's New Year Sale. Additionally, downloading the Amazon app will bring great deals directly to your smartphone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial. 

To get the most out of these major markdowns, we dug through mounds of discounts to find the best home decor deals available with Amazon New Year Sale. See our picks below, and check back with ET Style for more sale items! 

5 Drawer Fabric Storage Chest
Seseno
5 drawer fabric storage chest
Amazon
5 Drawer Fabric Storage Chest
Seseno
If you need help with stylish storage, this practical piece of furniture delivers. For a hallway, living room or master bedroom, this compact 5 drawer storage chest manages storage elegantly without taking up too much space. 
REGULARLY $62.99
Chevron Pouf
Signature Design by Ashley
Signature Design by Ashley - Chevron Pouf - Traditional - Blue
Amazon
Chevron Pouf
Signature Design by Ashley
This Signature Design by Ashley handmade woven pouf is a perfect match for any bedroom or living room. It's sturdy enough to use as a seat or an ottoman.
Classic Candle in Cedar Leaf & Lavender
Nest
Classic Candle in Cedar Leaf & Lavender
Amazon
Classic Candle in Cedar Leaf & Lavender
Nest
Light this candle for a fresh and festive fragrance in your home.
Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set
AOZITA
AOZITA Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set, 4 pcs
Amazon
Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Set
AOZITA
Aozita's four-piece mason jar accessories set is a great rustic decor item for your bathroom. 
Comfort Soft Shag Carpet Stair Treads, 14-Pack in Gray
Ottomanson
Ottomanson Comfort Soft Shag Carpet Stair Treads, 14-Pack, Gray, 14 Count
Amazon
Comfort Soft Shag Carpet Stair Treads, 14-Pack in Gray
Ottomanson
A 14-pack of skid-resistant stair treads for your pets.
REGULARLY $46.49
North Avenue Desk, Charter Oak finish
Sauder
Sauder North Avenue Desk, Charter Oak finish
Amazon
North Avenue Desk, Charter Oak finish
Sauder
A desk that also comes with shelves for storage.
REGULARLY $89.99
Vintage Wall Sconces
Licperron
Vintage Wall Sconce Licperron Black Antique 240 Degree Adjustable Industrial Wall Light for Restaurants Galleries Aisle Kitchen Room Doorway 3 Pack.
Amazon
Vintage Wall Sconces
Licperron
These Licperron Black Vintage Wall Sconces are a great addition to your kitchen, doorway and more. 
REGULARLY $55.99
4 Shelf Bookshelf
DEWEL
4 Tier Rack Vintage Bookcase
Amazon
4 Shelf Bookshelf
DEWEL
This Dewel Five Shelf Bookshelf is the perfect size to hold all of your books and home decor. Grab it on sale, while supplies last!
Writing Desk
Caffoz
Caffoz Writing Desk
Amazon
Writing Desk
Caffoz
A functional and stylish writing desk for studying, working, and writing. This computer desk comes with two drawers that can store your papers and supplies.
REGULARLY $139.99
Rustic Floating Shelves
SRIWATANA
SRIWATANA Rustic Floating Shelves
Amazon
Rustic Floating Shelves
SRIWATANA
These floating wood shelves are perfect for truly any room and come in white, black, gray and rustic wood (pictured above).
Throw Pillow Covers
Inspired Ivory
Throw Pillow Covers and Cases by Inspired Ivory
Amazon
Throw Pillow Covers
Inspired Ivory
A set of Throw Pillow Covers by Inspired Ivory to add a modern touch to your living room this fall. This set of four pillow covers is 52% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $69.94
Vanity Set
VASAGLE
VASAGLE Vanity Set with Flip Top Mirror Makeup Dressing Table Writing Desk
Amazon
Vanity Set
VASAGLE
A vanity set that doubles as dressing table and a writing desk --  it comes with removable organizers and a cushioned stool.
Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set
Nestl
Nestl Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set
Amazon
Bedding Duvet Cover 3 Piece Set
Nestl
This Nestl 3 Piece Duvet set comes complete from their Hotel Collection with a comforter and two pillow shams.
Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72
Volens
Volens Gold Votive Candle Holders Set of 72
Amazon
Gold Votive Candle Holders, Set of 72
Volens
A set of 72 gold votive candles is perfect for decorating your home and having plenty of backups. Use these candles at the dinner table, in a spa-inspired bath or on a date night at home. Save 20% on the price below by clicking the coupon at the link.
Desta Area Rug
Artistic Weavers
Artistic Weavers Desta Blue/White Area Rug
Amazon
Desta Area Rug
Artistic Weavers
Pull any room together with the Desta blue and white area rug by Artistic Weavers. 
Outdoor String Lights
Brightown
Outdoor String Lights
Amazon
Outdoor String Lights
Brightown
Light up your backyard with this 100ft string lights this fall and winter season for your outdoor hang outs.

