Amazon's New Year Sale: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses -- Save Up to 40% Off Select Styles
The Amazon New Year Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands like Ray-Ban! At this Amazon sale, shoppers can score up to 40% off Ray Ban Sunglasses.
The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a staple for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.
The Amazon New Year Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage,Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Holiday Deals sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon New Year Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, underwear, bras, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, electronics, home decor,women's clothing, winter jackets, athleisure, boots, designer backpacks, kitchen appliances, fitness trackers, watches, luggage and more.
Check out more gift ideas and holiday deals on ET Style's extensive shopping guide, which includes holiday candles, gifts for teens, gifts for dads, gifts under $30, Amazon gifts, gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2020, stocking stuffers and secret Santa gifts. Be sure to ensure your gifts arrive on time as holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching.
Shop our best Ray-Ban deals.
RELATED CONTENT:
New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized
Amazon New Year Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600
Best Amazon New Year Deals on Designer Watches
Amazon New Year Sale: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes
Best Amazon New Year Sale on Sneakers -- Adidas, Puma, & More
Amazon New Year Sale: Save Up To 45% Off UGG Boots, Slippers, & More
Amazon New Year Deals on Jewelry -- Save on Diamonds, Pearls and More
Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok
Best Amazon New Year Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots