Shopping

Amazon's New Year Sale: Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses -- Save Up to 40% Off Select Styles

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Amazon Black Friday 2020 Ray-Ban Sale
Getty Images/Ravi Meena/EyeEm

The Amazon New Year Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands like Ray-Ban! At this Amazon sale, shoppers can score up to 40% off Ray Ban Sunglasses.

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a staple for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit. 

The Amazon New Year Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage,Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, UggsLacoste, Vineyard VinesVionic, Alo YogaCalvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Holiday Deals sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon New Year Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, underwear, brasactivewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelryelectronics, home decor,women's clothingwinter jackets, athleisure, boots, designer backpackskitchen appliancesfitness trackers, watches, luggage and more.

Check out more gift ideas and holiday deals on ET Style's extensive shopping guide, which includes holiday candlesgifts for teens, gifts for dadsgifts under $30Amazon gifts, gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2020stocking stuffers and secret Santa gifts. Be sure to ensure your gifts arrive on time as holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching. 

Shop our best Ray-Ban deals.

Predator 2 Sunglasses
Ray Ban
Ray Ban Predator 2 sunglasses
Amazon
Predator 2 Sunglasses
Ray Ban
The Ray Ban Predator 2 sunglasses are the action movie star take on the traditional Rectangle Sunglasses design. They come with green lenses to help reduce glare in various light conditions.
REGULARLY $194
Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
See clearly on a cloudy day with the Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses. The timeless Ray Ban Aviator frames have amber-tinted lenses to reduce glare with style.
REGULARLY $169.99
Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon
Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Express yourself with on-trend Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses, polarized lenses and fresh looks. They're perfect for any taste and ready for 365 days of non-stop style.
ORIGINALLY $167
Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
These Ray-Ban sunglasses are a classic and a hit for everyone. They come in eight different colors and styles, too!
REGULARLY $154
Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Sunglasses
Amazon/Ray-Ban
Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
These Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses are 30% off the retail price, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $175
Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Amazon
Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your fall look. Save 30% on one pair of Ray Ban Sunglasses when you purchase two. 
REGULARLY $204
Ray-Ban Men's Rb3183 Metal Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Men's Rb3183 Metal Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Men's Rb3183 Metal Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
These stylish, lightweight sunglasses are a timeless favorite.
REGULARLY $179
New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
rayban_new_wayfairer_polarized_sunglasses
Amazon
New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. 
Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses
Amazon
Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
You'll look like you're living the summer life all year long wearing these Ray-Ban sunglasses.
REGULARLY $207
Jackie Ohh Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
rayban_jackie_ohh_sunglasses
Amazon
Jackie Ohh Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Made for the spotlight, these Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh sunglasses are ready to strike a pose.
ORIGINALLY $189
Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
rayban_aviator_classic_polarized_sunglasses
Amazon
Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
These Ray-Ban aviators are one of the most iconic sunglass models in the world. Ray-Ban Aviator Classic sunglasses were originally designed for U.S. aviators in 1937. Aviator Classic sunglasses are a timeless model and they are currently 59% off while supplies last. 
ORIGINALLY $500
Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Oval Sunglasses
Amazon
Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
These Ray Ban Square Sunglasses are iconic in this tortoise polarized brown print. These Ray Ban Sunglasses are 17% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $173

 

RELATED CONTENT:

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

Amazon New Year Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Best Amazon New Year Deals on Designer Watches

Amazon New Year Sale: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes

Best Amazon New Year Sale on Sneakers -- Adidas, Puma, & More

Amazon New Year Sale: Save Up To 45% Off UGG Boots, Slippers, & More

Amazon New Year Deals on Jewelry -- Save on Diamonds, Pearls and More

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Best Gifts For Dad

Best Amazon New Year Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots

 