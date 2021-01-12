Shopping

Amazon's New Year Sale: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes -- UGG, Frye, Calvin Klein, Adidas and More

By Latifah Muhammad‍
prime day shoe deals
Amazon

Amazon's New Year Sale is here and there are so many deals on shoes! With this big style sale, Amazon offers a wide selection to feed your shoe obsession from big brands such as Aldo, Keds, Soludos, Ecco, Jeffrey Campbell, APL, Dr. Martens and so many more.

Shoe lovers will find deep discounts on designer heels, sneakers, flats, sandals, ankle boots and booties made of genuine leather, rain boots, knee boots, wedges, combat boots, running shoes, stiletto boots, loafers, Crocs, over-the-knee boots, slippers, chunky heel boots, kids' shoes, men's shoes, mules and cozy footwear to keep your feet warm during the winter months without sacrificing style. 

Not all shoes are created equal, though. Some are made for walking, while others simply accent your wardrobe. Like a fashion puzzle piece, you can pair a fab shoe with leggings, jeans, slacks, skirts, dresses, shorts or sweatpants.

And designer shoes aren’t the only thing still on sale. Amazon's New Year Sale launched a bunch of discounts on other designer categories and tons of other items, including electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sweaters, jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and tons more that we expect to carry on through the year. 

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the mega-sale offers white hots deals and huge discounts on select designer items. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are just some of the major brands and designers taking part in the sale event. 

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipmentface masks for exercisingself-help booksmeal kitsskincarefitness trackersleggingsactivewearrunning shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal
Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal
Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal
Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal
It's never too early to start planning for your summer wardrobe—start with sleek Calvin Klein sandals you can wear with any style dress or shorts. 
Hamilton, Women's Trainers
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers
Amazon
Hamilton, Women’s Trainers
Calvin Klein
Casual never looked so cool with these classic Calvin Klein canvas lace-ups. 
Berkley Wedge Pale Gold
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold
Amazon
Berkley Wedge Pale Gold
Michael Kors
Get these espadrilles before summer so you can break them in! Perfect for hot days and warm nights. 
REGULARLY $99.99
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker gold stripes on white shoes
Amazon
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
They're designed for tennis, but this classic style is comfortable enough for everyday wear. 
Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot
Frye
Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot
Amazon
Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot
Frye
Get out the door in a flash in these stylish slip on booties from Frye. Its timeless design pairs well with leggings, jeans or your favorite skirt. 
Women's Melissa Button Short Boot
Frye
Frye Women's Melissa Button Short Boot
Amazon
Women's Melissa Button Short Boot
Frye
March through winter in this equestrian-style boot. The smooth vintage leather is the perfect accessory for any winter ensemble. 
Women's Mayari Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK
BIRKENSTOCK Women's Mayari Sandals
Amazon
Women's Mayari Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK
At home in lounge pants or out and about in your favorite dress, look effortlessly cool in comfortable sandals. 
Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal
Amazon
Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal
Badgley Mischka
Whether you're in you favorite LBD or just jeans, shimmer and stun in these sparkly heels. 
Hazel Ankle Boot
UGG
UGG Hazel Ankle Boot
Amazon
Hazel Ankle Boot
UGG
This UGG waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache. This boot is also available in Mole and Black.
REGULARLY $150
Women's Charlotte Wedge
Soludos
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
Amazon
Women's Charlotte Wedge
Soludos
These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress.
Indoor/Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
Shoeslocker
shoeslocker Men Slippers Indoor Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
Amazon
Indoor/Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
Shoeslocker
Warm, plush, non-slip men’s loafer slippers lined with soft faux fur. 
Classic Mini Fluff Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Mini Fluff Boot
Amazon
Classic Mini Fluff Boot
UGG
A classic UGG mini boot with a plush faux fur collar. This boot is also available in Charcoal.
Women's Ozara Pump
Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka Women's Ozara Pump
Amazon
Women's Ozara Pump
Badgley Mischka
These stunning glitter detail pump by Badgley Mischka is the perfect heel to wear for special occasions.
Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
Clarks
Clarks Women's Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
Amazon
Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
Clarks
These Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals from Clarks are exactly that -- A woman's dream! Rock these Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals comes in Black, Dark Tan and the pictured color.
REGULARLY $100
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. 
Women's Sienna Matte Boot
UGG
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
Amazon
Women's Sienna Matte Boot
UGG
Prepare for any weather with the UGG Sienna Matte Boot. This boot comes in two different colors, so you can find a pair to match your outwear style. 
Gayle Pump
Calvin Klein
calvin_klein_gayle_pumps
Amazon
Gayle Pump
Calvin Klein
These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns.
Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Soludos
Soludos Women's Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Amazon
Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Soludos
These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. These sandals are deeply discounted, while supplies last.
Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Castañer
Castaner Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Amazon
Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Castañer
Grab this royal-approved espadrille wedge sandal from Castañer before it sells out. 
Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
TOMS
TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
Amazon
Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
TOMS
These TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals are available in 12 different colors and fabrics.
Champion Canvas Sneaker
Keds
Keds Champion Canvas Sneaker
Amazon
Champion Canvas Sneaker
Keds
Looking for a classic white sneaker? This classic canvas Keds pair is a staple. 
Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos
Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Amazon
Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos
Soludos espadrille sandals are a favorite among celebs for warm weather. 
REGULARLY $95
Classic Femme Mini Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot
Amazon
Classic Femme Mini Boot
UGG
This Ugg wedge heel bootie is the perfect to wear with leggings, jeans or dresses this winter.
REGULARLY $169.95
Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Reebok
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Amazon
Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Reebok
Grab these Meghan Markle favorites while they're at this amazing price!
Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Women's Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Vince Camuto
Stay on trend with this Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal. This Wedge Sandal comes in 16 colors.
REGULARLY $99
Packer Booties
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Packer Booties
Amazon
Packer Booties
Sam Edelman
Don't miss out on this huge discount on versatile and fashionable Sam Edelman booties. 
REGULARLY $130
Jackpots - Out Tonight
Skechers
Skechers Jackpots - Out Tonight
Amazon
Jackpots - Out Tonight
Skechers
An on-trend edgy calf-length boot with chunk heel from Sketchers. 
Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
Under Armour
Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
Amazon
Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
Under Armour
This bestselling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable leather overlays and comfortable cushioning. 
REGULARLY $70
Men's Darwyn Fishermen Sandal
Rockport
Rockport Men's Darwyn Fishermen Sandal
Amazon
Men's Darwyn Fishermen Sandal
Rockport
A men's leather sandal by Rockport with cushioned footbed for everyday wear. 
REGULARLY $80
Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker
Ecco
Ecco Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker
Ecco
We love this lace-up leather men's sneaker from Ecco. 
Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps
Jeffrey Campbell
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps
Amazon
Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps
Jeffrey Campbell
Step out and make a statement. These pink pumps by Jeffrey Campbell are 35% off, while supplies last. 
REGULARLY $160

