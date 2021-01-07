Amazon's New Year Sale is here and there are so many deals on shoes! Amazon offers a huge selection to feed your shoe obsession from big brands such as Aldo, Keds, Soludos, Ecco, Jeffrey Campbell, APL, Dr. Martens and so many more.

Shoe lovers will find deep discounts on designer heels, sneakers, flats, sandals, ankle boots and booties made of genuine leather, rain boots, knee boots, wedges, combat boots, running shoes, stiletto boots, loafers, Crocs, over-the-knee boots, slippers, chunky heel boots, kids' shoes, men's shoes, mules and cozy footwear to keep your feet warm during the winter months without sacrificing style.

Not all shoes are created equal, though. Some are made for walking, while others simply accent your wardrobe. Like a fashion puzzle piece, you can pair a fab shoe with leggings, jeans, slacks, skirts, dresses, shorts or sweatpants.

And designer shoes aren’t the only thing still on sale. Amazon's New Year Sale launched a bunch of discounts on tons of other items, including electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sweaters, jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and tons more that we expect to carry on through the year.

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the mega-sale offers white hots deals and huge discounts on select items. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are just some of the major brands and designers taking part in the sale event.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Be sure to sign into your account for access to free-two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to access major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.

Women's Ozara Pump Badgley Mischka Amazon Women's Ozara Pump Badgley Mischka These stunning glitter detail pump by Badgley Mischka is the perfect heel to wear for special occasions. $198 at Amazon

Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge Soludos Amazon Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge Soludos These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. These sandals are deeply discounted, while supplies last. $46.50 at Amazon

Women's Charlotte Wedge Soludos Amazon Women's Charlotte Wedge Soludos These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress. $31.80 at Amazon

Gayle Pump Calvin Klein Amazon Gayle Pump Calvin Klein These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns. $37.99 and up at Amazon

Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal Clarks Amazon Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal Clarks These Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals from Clarks are exactly that -- A woman's dream! Rock these Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals comes in Black, Dark Tan and the pictured color. REGULARLY $100 $37.90 at Amazon

Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG Amazon Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG A classic UGG mini boot with a plush faux fur collar. This boot is also available in Charcoal. $119.95 at Amazon

Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal Vince Camuto Amazon Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal Vince Camuto Stay on trend with this Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal. This Wedge Sandal comes in 16 colors. REGULARLY $99 $62.06 at Amazon

Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Amazon Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. $49.99 at Amazon

Hazel Ankle Boot UGG Amazon Hazel Ankle Boot UGG This UGG waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache. This boot is also available in Mole and Black. REGULARLY $150 $128.96 at Amazon

Carina Wedge Espadrilles Castañer Amazon Carina Wedge Espadrilles Castañer Grab this royal-approved espadrille wedge sandal from Castañer before it sells out. $135 at Amazon

Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals TOMS Amazon Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals TOMS These TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals are available in 12 different colors and fabrics. $47.75 at Amazon

Classic Femme Mini Boot UGG Amazon Classic Femme Mini Boot UGG This Ugg wedge heel bootie is the perfect to wear with leggings, jeans or dresses this winter. REGULARLY $169.95 $159.95 at Amazon

Women's Sienna Matte Boot UGG Amazon Women's Sienna Matte Boot UGG Prepare for any weather with the UGG Sienna Matte Boot. This boot comes in two different colors, so you can find a pair to match your outwear style. $69.95 at Amazon

Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes Reebok Amazon Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes Reebok Grab these Meghan Markle favorites while they're at this amazing price! $64.95 at Amazon

Packer Booties Sam Edelman Amazon Packer Booties Sam Edelman Don't miss out on this huge discount on versatile and fashionable Sam Edelman booties. REGULARLY $130 $51.93 at Amazon

Jackpots - Out Tonight Skechers Amazon Jackpots - Out Tonight Skechers An on-trend edgy calf-length boot with chunk heel from Sketchers. $89.99 at Amazon

Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe Under Armour Amazon Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe Under Armour This bestselling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable leather overlays and comfortable cushioning. REGULARLY $70 $52.50 at Amazon

Men's Darwyn Fishermen Sandal Rockport Amazon Men's Darwyn Fishermen Sandal Rockport A men's leather sandal by Rockport with cushioned footbed for everyday wear. REGULARLY $80 $52.47 at Amazon

Champion Canvas Sneaker Keds Amazon Champion Canvas Sneaker Keds Looking for a classic white sneaker? This classic canvas Keds pair is a staple. $49.95 at up at Amazon

Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe Amazon Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe These See by Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrilles are linen and have a 2.75-inch braided jute platform. $102 on Amazon

Tall Wedge Espadrilles Soludos Amazon Tall Wedge Espadrilles Soludos Soludos espadrille sandals are a favorite among celebs for warm weather. REGULARLY $95 $82.85 at Amazon

Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker Ecco Amazon Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker Ecco We love this lace-up leather men's sneaker from Ecco. $76.97 and up at Amazon

Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps Jeffrey Campbell Amazon Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps Jeffrey Campbell Step out and make a statement. These pink pumps by Jeffrey Campbell are 35% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $160 $96 at Amazon

