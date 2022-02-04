As Feb. 14 gets closer and closer, you're probably busy planning your best looks for all of your Valentine's Day plans. Whether you're pampering yourself on Galentine's Day or going to dinner with your sweetheart, Amazon's Luxury Beauty Sale can help you get ready for the festivities.

Amazon kickstarted its Up to 30% Off Select Luxury Beauty Sale, and the deals include NuFACE, Peter Thomas Roth, Sunday Riley and many more beauty brands. The promotion extends through Feb. 10, so you have some time to finish fine-tuning your shopping cart.

The Amazon Luxury Beauty Sale was such a surprise that we almost missed it. After all, Amazon has been hosting tons of deals and promotions, such as deals on storage products, discounts on Adidas running shoes, last-minute savings on Valentine's Day gifts and so much more.

If you're running low on your favorite face moisturizers, mascara or any other beauty products, then Amazon can help you restock your favorite beauty staples. The limited-time promotion includes markdowns on top beauty products from the NuFACE Petite Facial Toning Device to Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara and even PHYTO Hair Loss Dietary Supplements.

Thanks to the savings on high-end beauty products, you can give your best friend her favorite moisturizer for Valentine's Day. Otherwise, you could just indulge yourself with something new -- because beauty sales are the prime time to try out a new product or two.

Shop some of the best deals on Amazon's luxury beauty products below.

If you need some last-minute Valentine's Day gift ideas, check out ET's Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2022.

NuFACE Petite Facial Toning Device Amazon NuFACE Petite Facial Toning Device The NuFace Petite Facial Toning Device comes with the device (of course) and a hydrating leave-on gel primer. You can feel extra lavish while the NuFACE Toning Device smooths your fine lines and wrinkles. $209 $178 Buy Now

NuFACE Anniversary Complete Facial Toning Kit Amazon NuFACE Anniversary Complete Facial Toning Kit The NuFACE Anniversary Complete Facial Toning Kit is the perfect Valentine's Day gift for that special someone in your life who cannot get enough of NuFACE. The kit includes three skincare treatments and a couple of attachments to pair with the light therapy NuFACE toning device. $525 $447 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 37 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

15 Valentine's Day Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on NuFACE Anti-Aging Devices

Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts: Save Up To 60% Off Designer Watches

20 Self-Care Gifts to Show Yourself Some Love This Valentine's Day