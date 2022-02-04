Shopping

Amazon's Secret Luxury Beauty Sale Takes Up to 30% Off NuFACE, Sunday Riley and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
As Feb. 14 gets closer and closer, you're probably busy planning your best looks for all of your Valentine's Day plans. Whether you're pampering yourself on Galentine's Day or going to dinner with your sweetheart, Amazon's Luxury Beauty Sale can help you get ready for the festivities. 

Amazon kickstarted its Up to 30% Off Select Luxury Beauty Sale, and the deals include NuFACE, Peter Thomas Roth, Sunday Riley and many more beauty brands. The promotion extends through Feb. 10, so you have some time to finish fine-tuning your shopping cart. 

The Amazon Luxury Beauty Sale was such a surprise that we almost missed it. After all, Amazon has been hosting tons of deals and promotions, such as deals on storage products, discounts on Adidas running shoes, last-minute savings on Valentine's Day gifts and so much more.

If you're running low on your favorite face moisturizers, mascara or any other beauty products, then Amazon can help you restock your favorite beauty staples. The limited-time promotion includes markdowns on top beauty products from the NuFACE Petite Facial Toning Device to Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara and even PHYTO Hair Loss Dietary Supplements

Thanks to the savings on high-end beauty products, you can give your best friend her favorite moisturizer for Valentine's Day. Otherwise, you could just indulge yourself with something new -- because beauty sales are the prime time to try out a new product or two.

Shop some of the best deals on Amazon's luxury beauty products below.

FOREO LUNA 3 Smart Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush
FOREO LUNA 3 Smart Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush
Bring the lavish spa experience to your own bathroom with the Luna 3 Smart Brush. This model of smart brush is specifically made for people with combination skin and sensitive skin. 
$200$150
Sunday Riley Morning Buzz C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Serum and Auto Correct Eye Cream Duo
Sunday Riley Morning Buzz C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Serum and Auto Correct Eye Cream Duo
If you wake up with bags, dark circles or puffiness under your eyes, then you might benefit from a vitamin C serum, such as this one by Sunday Riley. 
$98$85
Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream
Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream
The Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream is filled with antioxidants to help your skin look younger and more radiant. This moisturizing cream can be used in the morning or evening.
$75$38
Murad Environmental Shield Rapid Age Spot Correcting Serum
Murad Environmental Shield Rapid Age Spot Correcting Serum
This serum combats hyperpigmentation to even out your skin tone. Whether you have dark spots from tanning in the sun or hyperpigmentation from old acne scars, the niacinamide complex in this serum is formulated to diminish those dark spots. 
$78$59
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Makeup Remover
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Makeup Remover
Micellar water is a staple for removing stubborn makeup. Simply soak a cotton round with the Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water and gently glide the cotton round across your face to clean it. 
$15$13
Bioderma Eye Gel for Sensitive Skin
Bioderma Eye Gel for Sensitive Skin
Gently tap this eye gel on your eyelids, around your eyes and under your eyes to help reduce inflammation from morning puffiness.
$21$18
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
Not only can the NuFACE FIX target fine lines and wrinkles, it can also plump your lips. 
$159$135
NuFACE Petite Facial Toning Device
NuFACE Petite Facial Toning Device
The NuFace Petite Facial Toning Device comes with the device (of course) and a hydrating leave-on gel primer. You can feel extra lavish while the NuFACE Toning Device smooths your fine lines and wrinkles.
$209$178
NuFACE Anniversary Complete Facial Toning Kit
NuFACE Anniversary Complete Facial Toning Kit
The NuFACE Anniversary Complete Facial Toning Kit is the perfect Valentine's Day gift for that special someone in your life who cannot get enough of NuFACE. The kit includes three skincare treatments and a couple of attachments to pair with the light therapy NuFACE toning device. 
$525$447
StriVectin Advanced Retinol Day Moisturizer with SPF 30
StriVectin Advanced Retinol Day Moisturizer with SPF 30
Retinol is a great ingredient for diminishing dark spots and fine lines. It's just an extra perk that this retinol moisturizer also protects your skin from the sun. 
$99$60
StriVectin Tighten and Lift Sculpting Face Cream
StriVectin Tighten and Lift Sculpting Face Cream
The StriVectin Tighten and Lift Sculpting Face Cream helps plump and tighten your skin, and it works best when applied after the StriVectin Tightening Face Serum. 
$95$67
Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara
Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara
The Perricone MD No Makeup Mascara is essentially hair care for your eyelashes. It parts and lifts your lashes without weighing them down with unnessecary ingredients. 
$30$26
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Firming Serum
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Firming Serum
This face firming serum reduces wrinkles and other lines, as well as enlarged pores. The magic behind this serum is its alpha lipoic acid, which helps smooth the texture of your skin. 
$99$84
PHYTO Phytophanere Hair Loss Thinning Dietary Supplement
PHYTO Phytophanere Hair Loss Thinning Dietary Supplement
The PHYTO Hair Loss Supplements are enriched with biotin and essential B vitamins. Biotin bolsters your skin, hair and nail health -- meaning your hair grows thicker and your nails and skin become a bit healthier. 
$60$30
Eau Thermale Avene Revitalizing Nourishing Face Moisturizer
Eau Thermale Avene Revitalizing Nourishing Face Moisturizer
This moisturizing face cream is rich with vitamins to help supplement your skin's health. 
$36$29
PMD Personal Microderm Classic
PMD Personal Microderm Classic
Thanks to its suction, an at-home microdermabrasion machine allows you to remove blackheads and clogged pores easily.
$159$112

