Amazon's Spring Deals on Designer Dresses

If you're anything like us, your wardrobe is in need of a refresh. Now that spring is here, there's no better time to trade in your tired loungewear for a few dresses. The good news is that Amazon's Spring Deals has loads of discounts on all types and styles of designer dresses that we love. We rounded up some of our favorites at incredible savings to pass along to you.

Amazon's Spring Deals has markdowns on top women's clothing fashion brands like Self Portrait, For Love & Lemons, ASTR the Label, Black Halo, WAYF, Norma Kamali, Free People, and Theory. You can save anywhere from 25% to more than 70% off the regular price. If you've been thinking about freshening up your wardrobe with a good work from home outfit, new clothes at the right price are in your future. And if you are already planning outfits with essential items for warmer months ahead, you can find a frock in pretty much any length, style, size and print for deep discounts on select styles in the Amazon Dress Shop.

Looking for a flowy lightweight maxi dress to wear on repeat? Something sweet with a bit of lace? Maybe a long-sleeved option that shows a bit of leg? Yes, yes and yes! Amazon has your perfect dress -- along with hundreds more options and seasonally relevant deals from your favorite brands await at this sale event. Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Amazon's Spring Deals also present a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Spring Deals. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

If you're looking for more than dresses, you're in luck. We're seeing even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Ahead, shop our picks of designer dress discounts from Amazon's Spring Deals.

Tommy Hilfiger Rivera Floral Chiffon High Low Dress Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Rivera Floral Chiffon High Low Dress A floral dress that's versatile enough to wear to a wedding or brunch. $31 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy now

Free People Lilah Pleated Tube Dress Amazon Free People Lilah Pleated Tube Dress Welcome warm weather in this strappy sundress. This flowy, lightweight dress is 100% cotton to keep you cool and comfortable when the temperatures aren't. $71 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Black Halo Darby Mini Dress Amazon Black Halo Darby Mini Dress Show some shoulder and a lot of sparkle in this party-perfect LBD. Whether it's a cocktail party or you need a striking outfit for a wedding, this mini dress will turn heads. And no need for accessories when you shimmer into a room. $47 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $375) Buy Now

Free People Laced Up Mini Dress Amazon Free People Laced Up Mini Dress This short and sassy frock from Free People is cute as a dress but it's just as adorable worn over a pair of jeans. Shop now to get as much as 88% off the original price. $20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128) Buy now

Black Halo Como Dress Amazon Black Halo Como Dress You can never have too many flattering black mini dresses in your wardrobe. This one has the style of a wrap dress for a winning look any time of year. Get it now for 66% off the original price, while supplies last. $73 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $325) Buy Now

Betsey Johnson Women's Wrap Amazon Betsey Johnson Women's Wrap You'll wear this easy, breezey dress all summer long. $29 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $163) Buy now

Eileen Fisher Womens Sleeveless Casual Dress Amazon Eileen Fisher Womens Sleeveless Casual Dress If easy is your priority this year, it doesn't get easier than a pullover jersey-knit dress from Eileen Fisher. Shop now to get this dress for $110 off the original price. $46 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $158) Buy Now

4SI3NNA Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon 4SI3NNA Soren Square Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress Slather on some self-tanner (if that's your thing) and toss on this chic midi dress. You can get this Bodycon Midi Dress at $100 off right now. $12 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $115) Buy Now

Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress Amazon Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress This Donna Morgan Plus Size Knit Jersey Faux Wrap with Ruffle Hem Twin Print Dress comes in many plus sizes up to 24. $81 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $138) Buy Now

Betsey Johnson Neon Leopard Print Wrap Dress Amazon Betsey Johnson Neon Leopard Print Wrap Dress This cute wrap dress flatters just about any figure. $30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128) Buy now

Adrianna Papell Women's Photoreal Floral Flounce Dress Amazon Adrianna Papell Women's Photoreal Floral Flounce Dress Known for stunning gowns, Adrianna Papell takes a spring break with this Floral Flounce Dress. $91 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy now

Lark & Ro Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon Lark & Ro Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress Meet your new favorite spring dress from Lark & Ro. The classic wrap with cap sleeves is casual enough for every day wear and classy enough to wear to a wedding. $31 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy now

Calvin Klein Women's Sleeveless Printed Sheath with V Neckline Dress Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Sleeveless Printed Sheath with V Neckline Dress This Calvin Klein dress has a flattering fit for nights when you want to highlight your curves. $60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $145) Buy now

Nautica Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress Amazon Nautica Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress Get ready for spring -- or tennis practice -- with this adorably sporty Nautica polo dress. This Nautica Polo Dress comes in five other colors. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Vince Camuto Midi Dress Amazon Vince Camuto Midi Dress This elegant yet casual dress from Vincent Camuto sways and drapes with every step you take. $25 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $138) Buy now

For Love & Lemons Maxi Dress Amazon For Love & Lemons Maxi Dress Floral chiffon with a plunging neckline makes this For Love & Lemons maxi ultra-sexy. Shop now to get it for 42% off the original price, while supplies last. $217 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $306) Buy now

Black Halo Women's Barbados Dress Amazon Black Halo Women's Barbados Dress This Black Halo Barbados dress is also available in Black and Pearl. At more than $200 off the original price, this dress is hard to resist. $63 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $375) Buy now

Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress Amazon Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress If you're thinking about spring, this Adrianna Papell Jacquard Midi Dress is a comfortable, flowy floral you can wear through Labor Day. This dress comes in three colors: blue, pink and teal. Get it now for 70% off the regular price. $125 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $194) Buy Now

Norma Kamali Diana Gown Amazon Norma Kamali Diana Gown A versatile and elegant Norma Kamali gown inspired by classic Grecian styling. This dress is available in Ivory (Pictured), Black, and Plum. $90 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $219) Buy Now

Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress Amazon Sam Edelman Women's Embroidered Blouson Dress Pair this floral print dress with booties for the perfect weekend look. Shop now to get it for more than $100 off the original price. $67 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148) Buy Now

Young Fabulous & Broke Sweetie Slip Dress Amazon Young Fabulous & Broke Sweetie Slip Dress This Sweetie Slip Dress By Young, Fabulous and Broke is right on trend. $92 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Tommy Hilfiger Smock Waist Fit and Flare Dress Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Smock Waist Fit and Flare Dress Dress up in this ultra-comfortable floral dress from Tommy Hilfiger. Shop now to get it for much as 67% off the original price. $39 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy now

Joan Vass Women's Cotton Mesh Dress Amazon Joan Vass Women's Cotton Mesh Dress Your collection of summer dresses will not be complete without this cotton mesh dress from Joan Vass. It's great for parties, but you can dress it down with a denim jacket and the right shoes. $19 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Trina Turk Women's Lucite Boatneck V Back Eyelash Trim Dress Amazon Trina Turk Women's Lucite Boatneck V Back Eyelash Trim Dress If spring fever is hitting you early this year, this adorable pink boatneck dress from Trina Turk is the cure. $138 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $185) Buy Now

