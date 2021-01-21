Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Handbags

Shopping

Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals: Best Handbag Deals from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
frye and co bag
Courtesy of Amazon / Frye and Co.

Valentine's Day is less than a month out! Now's the perfect time to shop for your significant other or loved ones at the Amazon Valentine's Day Deals sale!

Among other things, it's a great time to shop fashionable designer handbags that are on sale. The Amazon Valentine's Day Deals sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts up to 82% on designer handbags and purses like crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying. 

The Amazon Valentine's Day Deals sale is a also a good opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaEddie BauerAdidasDL1961 jeansAmerican ApparelUggs, LacosteVineyard Vines, Calvin KleinVionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Valentine's Day Deals sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories every day at the Amazon New Year, New You Deals sale including women’s fashion, electronicstravel gear, designer dressesluggagesandalssneakersdesigner sunglasses, underwearactivewear, swimwearmen's clothingshoes, diamondsdeals under $50loungeweartie dyekids shoes, designer backpacksleggingsbras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decorfitness trackers and jewelry.

With their New Year, New You guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Check out ET Style's to picks of the best designer handbags we have curated with deep discounts at the Amazon Valentine's Day Deals sale.

Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
Tory Burch Gemini Small Tote
Amazon
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
A signature Gemini link motif symbolizes the dual offerings of form and function provided by a spacious tote in water-resistant coated canvas.
$238 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $258)
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too.
$268 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
This quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff matches any outfit.
$134.50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $195)
Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag
Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Purses and Handbags, Satchel Tote Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag
Be prepared for any situation with this roomy shoulder bag.
$75.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $118.89)
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor Large Tote by Kate Spade New York. 
$89.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Women's Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
This Vera Bradley bag is made from sleek and lightweight microfiber. The solid colors bring style and function to your everyday life.
$79.08 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128)
Sakroots Women's Metro
Sakroots Women's Metro
Amazon
Sakroots Women's Metro
Dress in style and do the Earth a favor with this tote made from recycled water bottles. 
$60.30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $78)
Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
With plenty of pockets and dozens of accessories you can pair with this bag, at 50% off, this bag is a must-have for savvy shoppers. 
$99.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody bag
Amazon
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
This Fossil Fiona crossbody bag is $40 off the retail price. Made of genuine leather, this well-crafted little bag averages 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 1200 Amazon shoppers. 
$108 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148)
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse comes in 19 different colors and patterns which can fit everyone's style and personality. 
$129 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399)
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
Amazon
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
This eye-catching all-leather handbag is sturdy with understated style.
$138 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $158)
Calvin Klein Women's Hayden Saffiano East/West Top Zip Chain Tote
Calvin Klein Women's Hayden Saffiano East/West Top Zip Chain Tote
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Hayden Saffiano East/West Top Zip Chain Tote
Trade in your backpack for this stylish tote and carry more than just your tablet -- it has space for your wallet and lipstick, too. 
$108.37 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $112.99)
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
Amazon
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
This timeless Coach PVC zip tote is $119 off the retail price and comes in five different colors.
$158.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Kate Spade New York New Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York New Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade New York New Dome Satchel
The New Dome Satchel by Kate Spade New York will hold everything you need for your next fashion-forward adventure. It comes in seven colors with prices starting as low as $194.99.
$194.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Coach Horse and Carriage Jacquard City Tote
COACH Horse and Carriage Jacquard City Tote
Amazon
Coach Horse and Carriage Jacquard City Tote
We love a good Coach tote, and this one is just right for starting the new year. 
$180 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295)
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag is no ordinary little purse -- it can be worn two ways: as a crossbody bag and you can use the gold chain to make it a handbag. At $200 off, you can beat the price. 
$79.17 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $279)
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, rosy-cheeks, soft taupe and spruce. 
$103.90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $299)
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Score this chic Kate Spade crossbody bag in five different colors -- we love the classic black. 
$119.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249)
Frye ESME Bucket Crossbody Bag
Frye and Co. ESME Bucket Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Frye ESME Bucket Crossbody Bag
This Frye ESME Bucket Crossbody Bag is crafted with woven leather detail in dip dye leather and has removable logo key fob. This Frye Crossbody Bag is available in three colors.
$145 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)
Frye Evie Tote
frye bag
Amazon
Frye Evie Tote
The Frye Evie Tote is available in two colors: bone and daffodil. This Frye purse is $100 off the retail price, while supplies last.
$98.65 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Amazon
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag is perfect for when you're traveling light. It features a magnetic snap closure, 3 pockets and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap, printed fabric lining.
$112.66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, pinot noir, and fig. Get this deal for $168 off the retail price, while supplies last.
$85 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley is a crossbody bag with multiple pockets that you can wear everyday.
$56.43 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Amazon
Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel
This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save up to 50% on this coveted bag, while supplies last.
$172.88 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $360)
Frye Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Frye Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
The Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping $59 off retail price! Get this bag now, while supplies last.
$89.02 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148)
Frye Sindy Hobo
Frye Sindy Hobo
Amazon
Frye Sindy Hobo
The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors as well.
$79.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag
Women's Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag
Amazon
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag
Bring a luxe factor to your look with the zippered, textured coated Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag with adjustable crossbody strap. This Tory Burch handbag comes in three other different colors.
$178 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
The Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody has an adjustable crossbody strap and is available in both black and pink.
$101.41 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229)
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible Crossbody Blue Multi One Size
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody
There's nothing sour about this juicy Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York! Carry summer with you all year long by grabbing this bag.
$100.92 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
The Sak Casual Classics
Women's Casual Classics
Amazon
The Sak Casual Classics
The Sak's hand crochet crossbody bag is the perfect everyday bag for all seasons.
$48.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $69)
Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
FRYE Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
Amazon
Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo is a gorgeous addition to any wardrobe. Made with antiqued leather, this purse is very durable while the stylish crossbody strap can be adjusted to a comfortable length. This purse comes in six different colors too!
$164.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
$51 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
Amazon
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
This stylish bag doubles as a crossbody and a handbag.
$39.90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
Frye Greta Tote
Frye Greta Tote
Amazon
Frye Greta Tote
The Frye Greta Tote is crafted in dip-dyed leather and it comes in two colors: berry and whiskey.
FROM $137.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
The Sak Riviera Tote
The Sak Riviera Tote
Amazon
The Sak Riviera Tote
The Sak Riviera purse is a handmade crochet bag begging to be added to your fall looks.
$46.14 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
Relic by Fossil Women's Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
Amazon
Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
A crossbody handbag purse by Fossil with a magnetic closure.
$17.49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $58)
Frye Odessa Hobo
Frye Odessa Hobo
Amazon
Frye Odessa Hobo
Frye has built a brand around hobo-chic and the Odessa is hobo-chic at its finest. Great for everyday use, it features antique brass-tone hardware with studded reinforcements and comes with and adjustable shoulder strap.
$156.62 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go.
$86.50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $176)
Frye Madison North/South Crossbody
Frye Madison North/South Crossbody
Amazon
Frye Madison North/South Crossbody
The Frye Madison North/South Crossbody is made of soft vintage leather and it is available in two different colors.
$156.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)
Frye Reed Flap Crossbody
Frye Reed Flap Crossbody
Amazon
Frye Reed Flap Crossbody
This small Frye bag packs a lot of style. It has a fold-over flap with magnetic closure and an adjustable crossbody strap. It's available in four fun colors: burnt orange, sky, tan and sunflower.
$99.97 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley crossbody bag is stylish and perfect for any occasion!
$35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Adidas Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Adidas Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Amazon
Adidas Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
This Adidas waist bag elevates your look when you're working out or on the go.
$25.03 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)

RELATED CONTENT:

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Designer Watches

The Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts on Amazon

Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for the Special Man in Your Life

Celebrate Valentine's Day Every Day With This Heart-Shaped Jewelry

Amazon's New Year Saleon Rebecca Minkoff Handbag Styles

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Tory Burch Handbags, Jewelry & More

Amazon's New Year Sale: Save 46% On This Kate Spade Handbag

The Best Fanny Packs From Gucci, Burberry, YSL, Tory Burch and More

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Handbags

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Best Amazon New Year Deals on UGG -- Save Up to 45% on Boots, Slippers, Sneakers and More

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Jewelry -- Save on Diamonds, Pearls and More

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Up to 50% Off Select Styles

 