Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals is here and there are so many deals on shoes! With this big style sale, Amazon offers a wide selection for your significant other, mother, husband, or for your own shoe obsession from big brands such as Aldo, Keds, Soludos, Ecco, Jeffrey Campbell, APL, Dr. Martens and so many more.

Shoe lovers will find deep discounts on designer heels, sneakers, flats, sandals, ankle boots and booties made of genuine leather, rain boots, knee boots, wedges, combat boots, running shoes, stiletto boots, loafers, Crocs, over-the-knee boots, slippers, chunky heel boots, kids' shoes, men's shoes, mules and cozy footwear to keep your feet warm during the winter months without sacrificing style.

Not all shoes are created equal, though. Some are made for walking, while others simply accent your wardrobe. Like a fashion puzzle piece, you can pair a fab shoe with leggings, jeans, slacks, skirts, dresses, shorts or sweatpants.

And designer shoes aren’t the only thing still on sale. Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals launched a bunch of discounts on other designer categories and tons of other items, including electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sweaters, jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and tons more that we expect to carry on through the year.

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the mega-sale offers white hots deals and huge discounts on select designer items. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are just some of the major brands and designers taking part in the sale event.

With their New Year, New You guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Be sure to sign into your account for access to free-two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to access major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.

Calvin Klein Gayle Pump Amazon Calvin Klein Gayle Pump These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns. $43.58 AND UP AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold Amazon Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold Get these espadrilles before summer so you can break them in! Perfect for hot days and warm nights. $77.98 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $99.99) BUY NOW

adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker Amazon adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker They're designed for tennis, but this classic style is comfortable enough for everyday wear. $31.64 AND UP ON AMAZON BUY NOW

Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot Amazon Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot Get out the door in a flash in these stylish slip on booties from Frye. Its timeless design pairs well with leggings, jeans or your favorite skirt. $179.95 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $258) BUY NOW

Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers Amazon Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers Casual never looked so cool with these classic Calvin Klein canvas lace-ups. $34.99 AND UP ON AMAZON BUY NOW

Frye Women's Melissa Button Short Boot Amazon Frye Women's Melissa Button Short Boot March through winter in this equestrian-style boot. The smooth vintage leather is the perfect accessory for any winter ensemble. $92.80 AND UP ON AMAZON BUY NOW

BIRKENSTOCK Women's Mayari Sandals Amazon BIRKENSTOCK Women's Mayari Sandals At home in lounge pants or out and about in your favorite dress, look effortlessly cool in comfortable sandals. $89.95 AND UP ON AMAZON BUY NOW

Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal Amazon Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal Whether you're in you favorite LBD or just jeans, shimmer and stun in these sparkly heels. $54.18 AND UP ON AMAZON BUY NOW

Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal It's never too early to start planning for your summer wardrobe—start with sleek Calvin Klein sandals you can wear with any style dress or shorts. $28.78 AND UP ON AMAZON BUY NOW

UGG Hazel Ankle Boot Amazon UGG Hazel Ankle Boot This UGG waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache. This boot is also available in Mole and Black. $66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) BUY NOW

Badgley Mischka Women's Ozara Pump Amazon Badgley Mischka Women's Ozara Pump These stunning glitter detail pump by Badgley Mischka is the perfect heel to wear for special occasions. $198 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal Amazon Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal These Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals from Clarks are exactly that -- A woman's dream! Rock these Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals comes in Black, Dark Tan and the pictured color. $37.90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) BUY NOW

Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Amazon Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. $44.99 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot Amazon UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot Prepare for any weather with the UGG Sienna Matte Boot. This rain boot comes in two different colors, so you can find a pair to match your outwear style. $69.95 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge Amazon Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. These sandals are deeply discounted, while supplies last. $77.89 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals Amazon TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals These TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals are available in 12 different colors and fabrics. $58.21 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Keds Champion Canvas Sneaker Amazon Keds Champion Canvas Sneaker Looking for a classic white sneaker? This classic canvas Keds pair is a staple. $49.95 AT UP AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles Amazon Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles Soludos espadrille sandals are a favorite among celebs for warm weather. $79.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) BUY NOW

UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot Amazon UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot This Ugg wedge heel bootie is the perfect to wear with leggings, jeans or dresses this winter. $159.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $169.95) BUY NOW

Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal Amazon Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal Stay on trend with this Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal. This Wedge Sandal comes in 16 colors. $62.06 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99) BUY NOW

Sam Edelman Packer Booties Amazon Sam Edelman Packer Booties Don't miss out on this huge discount on versatile and fashionable Sam Edelman booties. $51.93 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) BUY NOW

Skechers Jackpots - Out Tonight Amazon Skechers Jackpots - Out Tonight An on-trend edgy calf-length boot with chunk heel from Sketchers. $80.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89.99) BUY NOW

Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe Amazon Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe This bestselling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable leather overlays and comfortable cushioning. $59.61 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) BUY NOW

Rockport Men's Darwyn Fishermen Sandal Amazon Rockport Men's Darwyn Fishermen Sandal A men's leather sandal by Rockport with cushioned footbed for everyday wear. $52.47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) BUY NOW

Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles Amazon Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles Grab this royal-approved espadrille wedge sandal from Castañer before it sells out. $135 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge Amazon Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress. $31.80 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps Amazon Jeffrey Campbell Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps Step out and make a statement. These pink pumps by Jeffrey Campbell are 35% off, while supplies last. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $96) BUY NOW

