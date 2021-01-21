Shopping

Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes -- UGG, Frye, Calvin Klein, Adidas and More

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals is here and there are so many deals on shoes! With this big style sale, Amazon offers a wide selection for your significant other, mother, husband, or for your own shoe obsession from big brands such as Aldo, Keds, Soludos, Ecco, Jeffrey Campbell, APL, Dr. Martens and so many more.

Shoe lovers will find deep discounts on designer heels, sneakers, flats, sandals, ankle boots and booties made of genuine leather, rain boots, knee boots, wedges, combat boots, running shoes, stiletto boots, loafers, Crocs, over-the-knee boots, slippers, chunky heel boots, kids' shoes, men's shoes, mules and cozy footwear to keep your feet warm during the winter months without sacrificing style. 

Not all shoes are created equal, though. Some are made for walking, while others simply accent your wardrobe. Like a fashion puzzle piece, you can pair a fab shoe with leggings, jeans, slacks, skirts, dresses, shorts or sweatpants.

And designer shoes aren’t the only thing still on sale. Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals launched a bunch of discounts on other designer categories and tons of other items, including electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sweaters, jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and tons more that we expect to carry on through the year. 

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the mega-sale offers white hots deals and huge discounts on select designer items. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are just some of the major brands and designers taking part in the sale event. 

With their New Year, New You guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipmentface masks for exercisingself-help booksmeal kitsskincarefitness trackersleggingsactivewearrunning shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Be sure to sign into your account for access to free-two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to access major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.

Calvin Klein Gayle Pump
calvin_klein_gayle_pumps
Amazon
Calvin Klein Gayle Pump
These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns.
$43.58 AND UP AT AMAZON
Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold
Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold
Amazon
Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold
Get these espadrilles before summer so you can break them in! Perfect for hot days and warm nights. 
$77.98 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $99.99)
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker gold stripes on white shoes
Amazon
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
They're designed for tennis, but this classic style is comfortable enough for everyday wear. 
$31.64 AND UP ON AMAZON
Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot
Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot
Amazon
Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot
Get out the door in a flash in these stylish slip on booties from Frye. Its timeless design pairs well with leggings, jeans or your favorite skirt. 
$179.95 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $258)
Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers
Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers
Amazon
Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers
Casual never looked so cool with these classic Calvin Klein canvas lace-ups. 
$34.99 AND UP ON AMAZON
Frye Women's Melissa Button Short Boot
Frye Women's Melissa Button Short Boot
Amazon
Frye Women's Melissa Button Short Boot
March through winter in this equestrian-style boot. The smooth vintage leather is the perfect accessory for any winter ensemble. 
$92.80 AND UP ON AMAZON
BIRKENSTOCK Women's Mayari Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK Women's Mayari Sandals
Amazon
BIRKENSTOCK Women's Mayari Sandals
At home in lounge pants or out and about in your favorite dress, look effortlessly cool in comfortable sandals. 
$89.95 AND UP ON AMAZON
Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal
Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal
Amazon
Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal
Whether you're in you favorite LBD or just jeans, shimmer and stun in these sparkly heels. 
$54.18 AND UP ON AMAZON
Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal
Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal
It's never too early to start planning for your summer wardrobe—start with sleek Calvin Klein sandals you can wear with any style dress or shorts. 
$28.78 AND UP ON AMAZON
UGG Hazel Ankle Boot
UGG Hazel Ankle Boot
Amazon
UGG Hazel Ankle Boot
This UGG waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache. This boot is also available in Mole and Black.
$66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Shoeslocker Indoor/Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
shoeslocker Men Slippers Indoor Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
Amazon
Shoeslocker Indoor/Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
Warm, plush, non-slip men’s loafer slippers lined with soft faux fur. 
$31.99 AT AMAZON
Badgley Mischka Women's Ozara Pump
Badgley Mischka Women's Ozara Pump
Amazon
Badgley Mischka Women's Ozara Pump
These stunning glitter detail pump by Badgley Mischka is the perfect heel to wear for special occasions.
$198 AT AMAZON
Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
Clarks Women's Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
Amazon
Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
These Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals from Clarks are exactly that -- A woman's dream! Rock these Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals comes in Black, Dark Tan and the pictured color.
$37.90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. 
$44.99 AT AMAZON
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
Prepare for any weather with the UGG Sienna Matte Boot. This rain boot comes in two different colors, so you can find a pair to match your outwear style. 
$69.95 AT AMAZON
Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Soludos Women's Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Amazon
Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. These sandals are deeply discounted, while supplies last.
$77.89 AT AMAZON
TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
Amazon
TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals
These TOMS Majorca Cutout High Heel Sandals are available in 12 different colors and fabrics.
$58.21 AT AMAZON
Keds Champion Canvas Sneaker
Keds Champion Canvas Sneaker
Amazon
Keds Champion Canvas Sneaker
Looking for a classic white sneaker? This classic canvas Keds pair is a staple. 
$49.95 AT UP AT AMAZON
Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Amazon
Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos espadrille sandals are a favorite among celebs for warm weather. 
$79.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot
UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot
This Ugg wedge heel bootie is the perfect to wear with leggings, jeans or dresses this winter.
$159.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $169.95)
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Amazon
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Grab these Meghan Markle favorites while they're at this amazing price!
$50.16 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Vince Camuto Women's Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Stay on trend with this Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal. This Wedge Sandal comes in 16 colors.
$62.06 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99)
Sam Edelman Packer Booties
Sam Edelman Packer Booties
Amazon
Sam Edelman Packer Booties
Don't miss out on this huge discount on versatile and fashionable Sam Edelman booties. 
$51.93 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Skechers Jackpots - Out Tonight
Skechers Jackpots - Out Tonight
Amazon
Skechers Jackpots - Out Tonight
An on-trend edgy calf-length boot with chunk heel from Sketchers. 
$80.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89.99)
Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
Amazon
Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
This bestselling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable leather overlays and comfortable cushioning. 
$59.61 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Rockport Men's Darwyn Fishermen Sandal
Rockport Men's Darwyn Fishermen Sandal
Amazon
Rockport Men's Darwyn Fishermen Sandal
A men's leather sandal by Rockport with cushioned footbed for everyday wear. 
$52.47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Castaner Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Amazon
Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Grab this royal-approved espadrille wedge sandal from Castañer before it sells out. 
$135 AT AMAZON
Ecco Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker
Ecco Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker
Amazon
Ecco Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker
We love this lace-up leather men's sneaker from Ecco. 
$74.87 AND UP AT AMAZON
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
Amazon
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress.
$31.80 AT AMAZON
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps
Amazon
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps
Step out and make a statement. These pink pumps by Jeffrey Campbell are 35% off, while supplies last. 
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $96)

