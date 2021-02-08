Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Handbags

Shopping

Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale: Best Handbag Deals from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

By Amy Sheridan
The clock is ticking to get your sweetheart (or yourself) something special for Valentine's Day and Amazon Valentine's Day sale has plenty of deals to help you narrow down options -- including major discounts on designer handbags. Find deep discounts up to 82% on designer handbags and purses like crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying. 

The savings don't end with handbags. The Amazon Valentine's Day Deals sale is a also a good opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaEddie BauerAdidasDL1961 jeansAmerican ApparelUggs, LacosteVineyard Vines, Calvin KleinVionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Valentine's Day Deals sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

While you might be looking for last-minute Valentine's Day gifts for all your loved ones, Amazon is offering discounts across all categories, including women’s fashion, electronicstravel gear, designer dressesluggagesandalssneakersdesigner sunglasses, underwearactivewear, swimwearmen's clothingshoes, diamondsdeals under $50loungeweartie dyekids shoes, designer backpacksleggingsbras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decorfitness trackers and jewelry.

Check out ET Style's to picks of the best designer handbags we have curated with deep discounts at the Amazon Valentine's Day Deals sale.

Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Amazon
Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel
This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save up to 50% on this coveted bag, while supplies last.
$178 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $360)
Frye Evie Tote
frye bag
Amazon
Frye Evie Tote
The Frye Evie Tote is available in two colors: bone and daffodil. Get it now for 46% off the original price. 
$108 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag
Score this chic Kate Spade crossbody bag in five different colors -- we love the classic black. Get it now for 60% off the original price. 
$102 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249)
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, rosy-cheeks, soft taupe and spruce but the best part is it's 60% off the original price. 
$109 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $299)
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
Amazon
Coach Signature PVC Zip Tote
This timeless Coach PVC zip tote is 42% off the retail price and comes in five different colors.
$166 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: currant, pinot noir, and fig. Get this deal for $168 off the retail price, while supplies last.
$130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel Black
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Louise Medium Dome Satchel
The Louise Medium Dome Satchel  by Kate Spade New York will hold everything you need for your next fashion-forward adventure. It comes in seven colors with prices starting as low as $180. 
$180 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag
This quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff matches any outfit. Right now, you can get it for 30% off the regular price.
$135 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $195)
Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Calvin Klein Sophia Micro Pebble Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag
With plenty of pockets and dozens of accessories you can pair with this bag, at 49% off, this bag is a must-have for savvy shoppers. 
$105 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Women's Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Microfiber Vera Tote Bag
This Vera Bradley bag is made from sleek and lightweight microfiber. The solid colors bring style and function to your everyday life. Get it now for 45% off the regular price. 
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128)
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor Large Tote by Kate Spade New York. You can get it now for $88 off the original price. 
$110 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse comes in 19 different colors and patterns to fit everyone's style and personality. At 70% off the original price, this deal is hard to pass up! 
$123 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399)
Coach Horse and Carriage Jacquard City Tote
COACH Horse and Carriage Jacquard City Tote
Amazon
Coach Horse and Carriage Jacquard City Tote
We love a good Coach tote, and at 33% off the original price, this one is just right for Valentine's Day. 
$199 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295)
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag is no ordinary little purse -- it can be worn two ways: as a crossbody bag and you can use the gold chain to make it a handbag. At $200 off, you can beat the price. 
$78 AMAZON (REGULARLY $279)
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Amazon
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag is perfect for when you're traveling light. It features a magnetic snap closure, 3 pockets and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap, printed fabric lining. Get it now for 50% off the original price. 
$121 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too.
$268 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag
Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Purses and Handbags, Satchel Tote Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Kattee Women's Genuine Leather Shoulder Bag
Be prepared for any situation with this roomy shoulder bag.
$76 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $119)
Sakroots Women's Metro
Sakroots Women's Metro
Amazon
Sakroots Women's Metro
Dress in style and do the Earth a favor with this tote made from recycled water bottles. 
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $78)
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody bag
Amazon
Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Purse Handbag
This Fossil Fiona crossbody bag is 50% off the retail price. Made of genuine leather, this well-crafted little bag averages 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 1200 Amazon shoppers. 
$76 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148)
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
Amazon
Fossil Women's Kinley Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
This eye-catching all-leather handbag is sturdy with understated style.
$138 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $158)
Calvin Klein Women's Hayden Saffiano East/West Top Zip Chain Tote
Calvin Klein Women's Hayden Saffiano East/West Top Zip Chain Tote
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Hayden Saffiano East/West Top Zip Chain Tote
Trade in your backpack for this stylish tote and carry more than just your tablet -- it has space for your wallet and lipstick, too. Get it now for 33% off the original price.
$113 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $170)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley is a crossbody bag with multiple pockets that you can wear everyday.
$57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Frye Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Frye Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
The Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping $82 off retail price! Get this bag now, while supplies last.
$66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148)
Frye Sindy Hobo
Frye Sindy Hobo
Amazon
Frye Sindy Hobo
The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors as well. Get it now for 65% off the original price. 
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag
Women's Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag
Amazon
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag
Bring a luxe factor to your look with the zippered, textured coated Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag with adjustable crossbody strap. This Tory Burch handbag comes in three other different colors.
$178 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
The Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody has an adjustable crossbody strap and is available in both black and pink.
$101 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229)
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible Crossbody Blue Multi One Size
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody
There's nothing sour about this juicy Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York! Carry summer with you all year long by grabbing this bag at 45% off the original price. 
$110 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
The Sak Casual Classics
Women's Casual Classics
Amazon
The Sak Casual Classics
The Sak's hand crochet crossbody bag is the perfect everyday bag for all seasons.
$49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $69)
Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
FRYE Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
Amazon
Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo is a gorgeous addition to any wardrobe. Made with antiqued leather, this purse is very durable while the stylish crossbody strap can be adjusted to a comfortable length. This purse comes in six different colors too!
$172 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
$51 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
Amazon
The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
This stylish bag doubles as a crossbody and a handbag.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
Frye Greta Tote
Frye Greta Tote
Amazon
Frye Greta Tote
The Frye Greta Tote is crafted in dip-dyed leather and it comes in two colors: berry and whiskey.
FROM $138 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
The Sak Riviera Tote
The Sak Riviera Tote
Amazon
The Sak Riviera Tote
The Sak Riviera purse is a handmade crochet bag begging to be added to your fall looks.
$48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
Relic by Fossil Women's Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
Amazon
Fossil Evie Flap Crossbody Handbag Purse
A crossbody handbag purse by Fossil with a magnetic closure.
$42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $58)
Frye Odessa Hobo
Frye Odessa Hobo
Amazon
Frye Odessa Hobo
Frye has built a brand around hobo-chic and the Odessa is hobo-chic at its finest. Great for everyday use, it features antique brass-tone hardware with studded reinforcements and comes with and adjustable shoulder strap.
$160 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
Amazon
Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body
The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go.
$87 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $176)
Frye Madison North/South Crossbody
Frye Madison North/South Crossbody
Amazon
Frye Madison North/South Crossbody
The Frye Madison North/South Crossbody is made of soft vintage leather and it is available in two different colors.
$165 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)
Frye Reed Flap Crossbody
Frye Reed Flap Crossbody
Amazon
Frye Reed Flap Crossbody
This small Frye bag packs a lot of style. It has a fold-over flap with magnetic closure and an adjustable crossbody strap. It's available in four fun colors: burnt orange, sky, tan and sunflower.
$146 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley Women's Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse
This Vera Bradley crossbody bag is stylish and perfect for any occasion!
$56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
Tory Burch Gemini Small Tote
Amazon
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Small Tote
A signature Gemini link motif symbolizes the dual offerings of form and function provided by a spacious tote in water-resistant coated canvas.
$253 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $258)
Adidas Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Adidas Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
Amazon
Adidas Unisex Premium National Waist Pack
This Adidas waist bag elevates your look when you're working out or on the go.
$25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)

