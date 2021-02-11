Shopping

Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes -- UGG, Frye, Calvin Klein, Adidas and More

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
prime day shoe deals
Amazon

Valentine's Day is almost here and while some of us are combing through last-minute gift ideas for loved ones, some of us are looking for gift ideas for ourselves, namely, shoe lovers! Amazon's Valentine's Day sale has just what you're looking for: good deals on designer shoes. With this big style sale, Amazon offers a wide selection from big brands such as Aldo, Keds, Soludos, Ecco, Jeffrey Campbell, APL, Dr. Martens and so many more.

Shoe lovers will find deep discounts on all sorts of styles: designer heels, sneakers, flats, sandals, ankle boots and booties made of genuine leather, rain boots, knee boots, wedges, combat boots, running shoes, stiletto boots, loafers, Crocs, over-the-knee boots, slippers, chunky heel boots, kids' shoes, men's shoes, mules and cozy footwear to keep your feet warm during the winter months without sacrificing style. 

Not all shoes are created equal, though. Some are made for walking, while others simply accent your wardrobe. Like a fashion puzzle piece, you can pair a fab shoe with leggings, jeans, slacks, skirts, dresses, shorts or sweatpants.

Designer shoes aren’t the only things on sale. Amazon's Valentine's Day sale is packed with discounts in other categories including electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sweaters, jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and tons more that we expect to carry on through the year. 

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the mega-sale offers white hots deals and huge discounts on select designer items. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are just some of the major brands and designers taking part in the sale event. 

If you're still looking for a gift for that special someone, with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for anyone. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipmentface masks for exercisingself-help booksmeal kitsskincarefitness trackersleggingsactivewearrunning shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Be sure to sign into your account for access to free-two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to access major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.

Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold
Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold
Amazon
Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold
Get these espadrilles before summer so you can break them in! Perfect for hot days and warm nights. 
$78 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
Amazon
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress.
$32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $159)
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker gold stripes on white shoes
Amazon
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
They're designed for tennis, but this classic style is comfortable enough for everyday wear. 
$33 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Ecco Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker
Ecco Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker
Amazon
Ecco Men's Soft 7 Long Lace Sneaker
We love this lace-up leather men's sneaker from Ecco. 
$70 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot
Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot
Amazon
Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot
Get out the door in a flash in these stylish slip on booties from Frye. Its timeless design pairs well with leggings, jeans or your favorite skirt. Shop now to get them for more than $70 off the original price. 
$180 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $258)
Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
Amazon
Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe
This bestselling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable leather overlays and comfortable cushioning. 
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Castaner Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Amazon
Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Grab this royal-approved espadrille wedge sandal from Castañer before it sells out. 
$135 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190)
Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers
Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers
Amazon
Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers
Casual never looked so cool with these classic Calvin Klein canvas lace-ups. 
$39 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
Sam Edelman Packer Booties
Sam Edelman Packer Booties
Amazon
Sam Edelman Packer Booties
Don't miss out on a huge discount on these versatile and fashionable Sam Edelman booties. 
$78 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Frye Women's Melissa Button Short Boot
Frye Women's Melissa Button Short Boot
Amazon
Frye Women's Melissa Button Short Boot
March through winter in this equestrian-style boot. The smooth vintage leather is the perfect accessory for any winter ensemble. 
$120 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Vince Camuto Women's Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Stay on trend with this Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal. This Wedge Sandal comes in 16 colors.
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99)
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Amazon
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Grab these Meghan Markle favorites while they're at this amazing price!
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Birekenstock Women's Mayari Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK Women's Mayari Sandals
Amazon
Birekenstock Women's Mayari Sandals
At home in lounge pants or out and about in your favorite dress, look effortlessly cool in comfortable sandals. 
$90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot
UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot
This Ugg wedge heel bootie is the perfect to wear with leggings, jeans or dresses this winter.
$160 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $170)
Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal
Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal
Amazon
Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal
Whether you're in your favorite LBD or just jeans, shimmer and stun in these sparkly heels. Shop now to get them for more than $100 off the regular price. 
$54 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Amazon
Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos espadrille sandals are a favorite among celebs for warm weather. 
$83 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal
Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal
It's never too early to start planning for your summer wardrobe -- start with sleek Calvin Klein sandals you can wear with any style dress or shorts. 
$37 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $79)
Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Soludos Women's Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
Amazon
Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge
These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. Shop now to get these for more than $100 off the original price, while supplies last.
$47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149)
UGG Hazel Ankle Boot
UGG Hazel Ankle Boot
Amazon
UGG Hazel Ankle Boot
This UGG waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache. This boot is also available in Mole and Black.
$129 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. Shop now to get them for 50% off the original price.
$49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
Clarks Women's Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
Amazon
Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal
These Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals from Clarks are exactly that -- A woman's dream! Rock these Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals comes in Black, Dark Tan and the pictured color.
$38 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps
Amazon
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps
Step out and make a statement. These pink pumps by Jeffrey Campbell are 35% off, while supplies last. 
$64 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $96)
Calvin Klein Gayle Pump
calvin_klein_gayle_pumps
Amazon
Calvin Klein Gayle Pump
These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns.
$47 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $109)

RELATED CONTENT:  

Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts to Get to Your Loved Ones

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

260 Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on NuFace, Apple, UGG, Fitbit, & More

Coach Valentine's Day Sale: Get Deep Discounts on Bags, Shoes, Accesso

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Designer Sunglasses -- Up to 55% Off

Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for the Special Man in Your Life

Celebrate Valentine's Day Every Day With This Heart-Shaped Jewelry

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts for Your Loved Ones

Amazon Deals: Get Up to 40% Off Skechers Shoes

The Best Designer Shoes -- Gucci, Rothy's, Coach, Tory Burch, Allsaints, Marc Jacobs, Frye, TOMS & More

 