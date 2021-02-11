Valentine's Day is almost here and while some of us are combing through last-minute gift ideas for loved ones, some of us are looking for gift ideas for ourselves, namely, shoe lovers! Amazon's Valentine's Day sale has just what you're looking for: good deals on designer shoes. With this big style sale, Amazon offers a wide selection from big brands such as Aldo, Keds, Soludos, Ecco, Jeffrey Campbell, APL, Dr. Martens and so many more.

Shoe lovers will find deep discounts on all sorts of styles: designer heels, sneakers, flats, sandals, ankle boots and booties made of genuine leather, rain boots, knee boots, wedges, combat boots, running shoes, stiletto boots, loafers, Crocs, over-the-knee boots, slippers, chunky heel boots, kids' shoes, men's shoes, mules and cozy footwear to keep your feet warm during the winter months without sacrificing style.

Not all shoes are created equal, though. Some are made for walking, while others simply accent your wardrobe. Like a fashion puzzle piece, you can pair a fab shoe with leggings, jeans, slacks, skirts, dresses, shorts or sweatpants.

Designer shoes aren’t the only things on sale. Amazon's Valentine's Day sale is packed with discounts in other categories including electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sweaters, jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and tons more that we expect to carry on through the year.

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the mega-sale offers white hots deals and huge discounts on select designer items. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are just some of the major brands and designers taking part in the sale event.

If you're still looking for a gift for that special someone, with its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for anyone. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Be sure to sign into your account for access to free-two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to access major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.

Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold Amazon Michael Kors Berkley Wedge Pale Gold Get these espadrilles before summer so you can break them in! Perfect for hot days and warm nights. $78 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) BUY NOW

Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge Amazon Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress. $32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $159) BUY NOW

Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker Amazon Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker They're designed for tennis, but this classic style is comfortable enough for everyday wear. $33 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) BUY NOW

Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot Amazon Frye Women's Carson Piping Bootie Ankle Boot Get out the door in a flash in these stylish slip on booties from Frye. Its timeless design pairs well with leggings, jeans or your favorite skirt. Shop now to get them for more than $70 off the original price. $180 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $258) BUY NOW

Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe Amazon Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe This bestselling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable leather overlays and comfortable cushioning. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) BUY NOW

Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles Amazon Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles Grab this royal-approved espadrille wedge sandal from Castañer before it sells out. $135 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190) BUY NOW

Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers Amazon Calvin Klein Hamilton Women’s Trainers Casual never looked so cool with these classic Calvin Klein canvas lace-ups. $39 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89) BUY NOW

Sam Edelman Packer Booties Amazon Sam Edelman Packer Booties Don't miss out on a huge discount on these versatile and fashionable Sam Edelman booties. $78 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) BUY NOW

Frye Women's Melissa Button Short Boot Amazon Frye Women's Melissa Button Short Boot March through winter in this equestrian-style boot. The smooth vintage leather is the perfect accessory for any winter ensemble. $120 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) BUY NOW

Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal Amazon Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal Stay on trend with this Vince Camuto Leera Espadrille Wedge Sandal. This Wedge Sandal comes in 16 colors. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99) BUY NOW

Birekenstock Women's Mayari Sandals Amazon Birekenstock Women's Mayari Sandals At home in lounge pants or out and about in your favorite dress, look effortlessly cool in comfortable sandals. $90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) BUY NOW

UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot Amazon UGG Classic Femme Mini Boot This Ugg wedge heel bootie is the perfect to wear with leggings, jeans or dresses this winter. $160 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $170) BUY NOW

Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal Amazon Badgley Mischka Women's Olympia Heeled Sandal Whether you're in your favorite LBD or just jeans, shimmer and stun in these sparkly heels. Shop now to get them for more than $100 off the regular price. $54 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) BUY NOW

Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles Amazon Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles Soludos espadrille sandals are a favorite among celebs for warm weather. $83 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) BUY NOW

Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Shamary Flat Sandal It's never too early to start planning for your summer wardrobe -- start with sleek Calvin Klein sandals you can wear with any style dress or shorts. $37 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $79) BUY NOW

Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge Amazon Soludos Scale 4" Suede Espadrille Platform Wedge These espadrilles are perfect for a summer day or night out. The Soludos Positano Platform Wedge come in two colors: ash and desert. Shop now to get these for more than $100 off the original price, while supplies last. $47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149) BUY NOW

UGG Hazel Ankle Boot Amazon UGG Hazel Ankle Boot This UGG waterproof suede boot will complete your fall look with panache. This boot is also available in Mole and Black. $129 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) BUY NOW

Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Amazon Lucky Brand Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. Shop now to get them for 50% off the original price. $49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) BUY NOW

Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal Amazon Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandal These Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals from Clarks are exactly that -- A woman's dream! Rock these Clarks Valarie Dream Heeled Sandals comes in Black, Dark Tan and the pictured color. $38 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) BUY NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps Amazon Jeffrey Campbell Women's Fayre Ballet Pumps Step out and make a statement. These pink pumps by Jeffrey Campbell are 35% off, while supplies last. $64 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $96) BUY NOW

Calvin Klein Gayle Pump Amazon Calvin Klein Gayle Pump These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns. $47 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $109) BUY NOW

