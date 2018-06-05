Amber Heard, Busy Philipps, and More Ladies Suit Up at the 2018 CDFA Fashion Awards: Pics!

Menswear chic was the biggest trend at Monday night’s 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The stars and designers came out to celebrate fashion at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on Monday, and they didn’t hold back on the red carpet. From sequins to bold colors, ladies like Amber Heard, Busy Philipps, and the event’s host Issa Rae all donned power suits at the annual fashion awards.

Honoree Kim Kardashian didn’t opt for a suit, instead showing off her enviable abs in a white crop top look, but that didn’t stop the other attendees from making their own statements in menswear.

Here were the 10 best suit styles:

Getty Images

1. Amber Heard

The Justice League actress, 32, sparkled in a black sequin Michael Kors suit with a ruffled white shirt and bow tie. She slicked her blonde locks back and rocked a sexy cat-eyeliner look for the occasion.

Getty Images

2. Busy Philipps

The future talk show host, 38, added a pop of color in an aqua Christian Siriano suit with bell bottom pants. She wore her tresses half up in a high ponytail.

Getty Images

3. Issa Rae

For one of her three looks of the evening, the comedian host, 33, went bold in a lime green belted pantsuit. Earlier in the evening she donned a stunning royal blue Pyer Moss ensemble on the carpet, which also featured pants.

Getty Images

4. Brooke Shields

The Jane the Virgin star, 53, went full tuxedo in an edgy black suit. She added some glam with a large statement silver necklace and thick-rimmed black glasses.

Getty Images

5. Diane Lane

Lane, 53, was a beauty in blue in a Gabriela Heart suit. She paired the look with a matching clutch purse and tan heels.

Getty Images

6. Amandla Stenberg

The 19-year-old actress and activist rocked a turquoise blue velour, ’70-style suit with bell bottom pants and an orange-printed button-down shirt underneath.

Getty Images

7. Ricky Lauren

The74-year-old wife of designer Ralph Lauren was the epitome of style in a black pantsuit with a long skinny black tie.

Getty Images

8. Leomie Anderson

The British model, 25, certainly wins for brightest look of the evening, sporting a cherry red satin suit with a bra top.

Getty Images

9. Erika Jayne

The singer and Real Housewives star, 46, embraced menswear in a full Edie Parker tuxedo look with lace-covered heels. She added some edge with billowy white sleeves and a teased high ponytail.

Getty Images

10. Constance Jablonski

The 27-year-old French model let her vibrant turquoise suit do the talking, keeping her jewels minimal and pairing the look with sparkly silver heels.

For more from the CFDA Fashion Awards, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Whoopi Goldberg on Roseanne Barr's Chances for a Comeback After Racist Tweet (Exclusive)

Lili Reinhart Admits Body Shamers 'Took a Hit' to Her Self-Esteem (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian on Her Reaction to Husband Kanye West's 'Ye' Lyrics About Family Drama (Exclusive)

Related Gallery