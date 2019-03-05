These sisters make it a point to stay in touch!

On Monday, America Ferrera stopped by Busy Tonight, where she gushed about her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn. The women starred the hit 2005 teen flick and its 2008 followup about four diverse friends who stay in touch by mailing a pair of jeans back and forth.

"We have a text thread. Breaking news! There is a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants text thread," Ferrera revealed to host Busy Philipps. "I go to them for for everything."

She continued by explaining, "That's the thing about being a woman in community. Nothing we've done is new and there's no reason why we have to feel so isolated and alone in it. We're all having such similar experiences, but you can't know it if you don't build community and you don't build relationships."

Since the 2008 sequel fans have been eager for a third movie, which has begun to seem more and more likely in the last year or so. Back in April, Lively told ET that she thinks it could happen. "I think that people who love the movie want to see it," Lively said. "So, I mean, fans have gotten bigger movies made."

Around the same time, Bledel revealed to ET that all four women "want it to happen."

"It keeps kind of coming up and we're really trying to make it happen," she said at the time. "So, I really hope so."

Later that month, during an appearance on The Tonight Show, Bledel told Jimmy Fallon that the movie was closer than ever to really happening. “We just pitched the third movie,” she said. “Yeah, we did! I really hope [we can do it]. I would love it. It would be the best thing.”

In the meantime, the four women continue to be supportive of each other, reuniting at the premiere of Amber Tamblyn's directorial debut in 2017 and last year, to celebrate Ferrera's first pregnancy.

