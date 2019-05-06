Katy Perry is opening up about that moment on Sunday Night's American Idol.

The hitmaker was caught picking a wedgie turning the live TV broadcast, which quickly generated the attention of fans and critics when it made its way onto social media.

"Whatever!" she proclaimed to ET's Sophie Schillaci afterward. She also acknowledged the faux pas on Twitter, writing, "Welp. I got caught picking my wedgie on national television AND we had to send one of my favorite idols ever @jlloydharmon home. Pour me another one, bartender."

She is referencing, of course, the singing competition coming down to Laci Kaye Booth and Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon on the chopping block on Sunday. Although Perry and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were able to use their save to rescue Laci from elimination, that still meant Jeremiah got the boot. And Perry did the announcing this time.

welp. i got caught picking my wedgie on national television AND we had to send one of my favorite idols ever @jlloydharmon home. pour me another one, bartender 😔@AmericanIdol#AmericanIdol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 6, 2019

"Where's my double Margarita!" she jokingly demanded while chatting with ET about the dismissal. "Cinco de Drinko! You put me in that position! You don't have a cold, chilled, salted up Margarita for me?! Well, f**k you!"

She playfully went on to add: "What's up? Just, like, set me up for more online hate, OK! …I ain't doing it today."

That's when Bryan began reading Twitter comments featuring responses to Perry's part in the difficult elimination, prompting her to respond, "Actually, I'm thirsty. I'm thirsty for a double, triple…gimme some moonshine Margarita!"

"We're sending talent home at this point," Richie later lamented to ET.

Perry also shared this message for the contestant who got cut: "Listen, here's the thing and I think Jeremiah is strong enough to know that, like, the universe has him. It's written in the stars. Maybe he doesn't win American Idol but… maybe he wins in the long run… It sucks that only one person can win this show."

