Simon Cowell hit the America's Got Talent red carpet on Tuesday, following the second night of the season 14 quarterfinals, and he opened up about his fit physique.

The outspoken judge stopped to talk with ET's Denny Directo, who asked Cowell if his recent 20-pound weight loss was inspired by the show's new, famously buff host, Terry Crews.

"No I can't compete with Terry, I mean that's for sure," Cowell said with a laugh.

"My son Eric said to me, [when] Terry was doing the pec thing, he said, 'Daddy, how come you can't do the pec thing?'" Cowell recalled, referring to Crews' signature move of flexing his chest to make his pecs move. "I said, 'That one I can't keep up with.'"

"Well, I'll need a couple of years at least, but I'll do my best," Cowell added with a smile.

The host previously admitted that his decision to get in shape came when doctors discovered that he had concerningly elevated blood pressure. So, he began working hard to get his health under control, and he says it's almost entirely about what he eats.

"It's diet, yeah," Cowell said. "That's all it is."

ET also spoke with Crews who had nothing but praise for Cowell when it comes to his health journey.

"First of all, you gotta give props to how great Simon Cowell looks right now. I'm telling you, that is not easy," Crews shared. "t's a lot of effort, it's a lot of time. This man is my hero."

When it comes to advice for others who want to get in shape, Crews explained that the best, most fruitful methods of getting fit are personal and different for everyone.

"[People] have to do what they love," he explained. "If you like dancing, if you like yoga, if you like weights, whatever you like to do, it's the thing that will work for you, know what I mean?"

While Cowell may have looked great, he didn't seem to be in the best mood on Tuesday, where he gave some particularly harsh criticism to some of the night's acts -- many of whom were sent home following Wednesday's special results show.

