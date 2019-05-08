Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor isn't the only Archie with famous parents.

When Amy Poehler welcomed her first child with then-husband Will Arnett in 2008, she also named him Archie -- and told ET she approves of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's choice of name for their newborn!

"How exciting!" she exclaimed at the premiere of her comedy, Wine Country, in New York City on Wednesday. "Well, first of all, how great is it that there's some good news, right? It's really hard to find good news so I'm very happy for them."

"I happen to love the name Archie and have for 10 years and I approve," she added.

Wine Country stars Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, Jason Schwartzman and Tina Fey. The movie -- Poehler's directorial debut -- centers on a group of middle-aged women who go on a wine tasting tour.

"The women in this film are the funniest women I know, and they also happen to be the funniest women in America, I think. And so the fact that they said yes is what made me want to do this project," Poehler said.

While the drinks were flowing in the movie, the mom of two was pretty well behaved on set. "I'm the biggest lightweight," she confessed.

"I didn't drink during production because I had a lot of homework to do," she explained. "But I'm going to make up for it tonight!"

Wine Country is available to stream on Netflix starting May 10.

