Amy Schumer is no stranger to hilariously photobombing engagement shoots, and now she's getting her husband, Chris Fischer, in on the action.

The two recently showed up in a couple's engagement shoot in Central Park in New York City, and one photo is amazing. Jillian Georgio shared a photo of her and her fiance posing together on Instagram, with Schumer and Fischer making an appearance beside them. Schumer is dressed casually in a red hoodie, black exercise pants and sneakers, as she hugs a smiling Fischer who's also dressed casually in tan pants, a blue button-down, a baseball hat and sunglasses.

"Sneak peak of the engagement shoot, special shout-out to @amyschumer and her husband Chris for making today so much fun!!" Georgio wrote.

"When @amyschumer & her husband #photobomb your engagement session," she also wrote about the priceless pic.

Of course, this isn't the first time Schumer has photobombed a couple on their big day. Last June, she crashed a couple's wedding photo shoot in London. Back in June 2015, she photobombed an engagement photo shoot for Joseph Turnage and Brandon Moore while jogging in Central Park, and two months later, she crashed a wedding in Dublin, Ireland, with Judd Apatow when the two were in town to promote Trainwreck.

