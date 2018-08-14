Amy Schumer is loving married life!

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to wish her husband, Chris Fischer, a happy six-month anniversary with an adorable selfie. Clad in a red sweatshirt, a light blue beanie and a straw hat, a makeup-free Schumer is grinning while holding her dog and posing next to her 38-year-old hubby, who's wearing a jacket with the hood up.

"Married 6 months today. I love you more every day. sorry my fart woke us up this morning," Schumer quipped in the caption.

In April on The Howard Stern Show, Schumer -- who plans to keep her last name -- revealed that her and Fischer slept together on their first date.

“We had sex. You know me. Sex!” Schumer said of her first date with the chef. “There was no nonsense. It was just, ‘Let’s go.’ And, it was sweet. It was really nice. We had a great night.”

She continued, “I have a habit of not letting people sleep in my bed, and so I wanted him to sleep there, then in the morning, I was happy he was there. I said in the morning, ‘I don’t want you to go,’ and he said, ‘I don’t want to go either.’ And, then we just worked really hard to keep seeing each other.”

The I Feel Pretty star also revealed that her vows at the couple's Malibu, California, nuptials in February, were x-rated.

“I said I promise to do my best to continue to go down on you even though everyone says I won’t,” she told Stern. “I just thought, ‘Let’s really vow what’s at stake here, you know?’ You got to keep f***ing. It’s not been a problem.”

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the comedian back in April, where she expressed joy over being done with dating.

"Yeah. I do feel different. I'm done. I don't ever have to zip my knee boots up and leave a dude's place at 4 a.m. that has, like a Rottweiler," she joked at the time.

"I just knew I didn't want to settle. I'll be fine on my own. Maybe I'll fall in love a couple more times but I don't need that partner," she continued. "And then I met the person I wanted to partner up with. I didn't know right away. I knew him for seven months before it became romantic, but once I knew, I knew quick. I was like 'Oh, I'm done. I can't believe I messed with those other suckers.'"

Here's more on Schumer and Fischer's love story:

