Amy Schumer Cradles Up to Newborn Son Gene In Sweet New Photo

Amy Schumer is head-over-heels for her baby boy.

Days after giving birth to her first child with husband Chris Fischer, the I Feel Pretty leading lady can't seem to stop sharing photos of little Gene Attell. On Thursday night, Schumer, 37, posted a makeup-free selfie of herself laying in bed with her newborn all bundled up and fast asleep next to her.

"New kid, who dis?" the comedian captioned the sweet snap. The post quickly filled up with sweet message from friends and fans who left heart emojis, as well as congratulatory comments. "Awwwwwwwwwww," wrote Ashley Graham, while Tess Holiday commented,"I know this face, and it’s a beautiful feeling. Congrats!! Soak in all these new mom vibes 💕💕."

Schumer and Fischer welcomed their first child together on Monday night. "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," she wrote alongside a sweet photo cradling her newborn in the hospital while Fischer gives her a kiss on the head. Two days later, she revealed her son's name.

This same week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also welcomed their first child together, a baby boy they named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

On Wednesday, the couple introduced their son to the world at Windsor Castle and shared what it was like to be new parents. "It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," Meghan gushed at a small press conference. "He has the sweetest temperament."

See more on the royal baby in the video below.

