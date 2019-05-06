Amy Schumer Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Husband Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer is officially a mom!

The 37-year-old comedian gave birth to her first child with husband Chris Fischer, a baby boy, on Sunday night, she announced on Instagram on Monday.

"10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," she wrote alongside a sweet photo of cradling her newborn in the hospital while Fischer gives her a kiss on the head.

She also shared a photo of herself on the way to the hospital.

Schumer announced she was pregnant last October. The announcement arrived in friend and journalist Jessica Yellin's Instagram Story, when Yellin posted all of Schumer’s picks for the 2018 mid-term elections, and at the very bottom added an additional note from the comedian: "I'm pregnant-Amy Schumer."

Schumer and Fischer have been married since February 2018, when they tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Malibu, California, after just a few months of dating.

Schumer has been open about her pregnancy struggles. Last November, she said her pregnancy had been "really tough so far" during her show at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Later that month, she ended up canceling several shows due to her battling hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness.

In February, she announced she was canceling the remaining dates on her comedy tour due to her frequent bouts of nausea.

"Due to complications from hyperemesis I am not cleared to fly for the next couple weeks I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour," she shared on Instagram. " ... The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good. But I am in my 3rd trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting. I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for 5 minutes."

"I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours," she continued. "But mostly it sucks. I wanted to push through and do my shows. Because I hate letting people down and I do love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby. I know you guys get it and people are like, 'B**ch, are you ok? Take it easy' but it's still embarrassing to have to cancel."

During her recent Netflix special, Amy Schumer: Growing, she continued to open up about her pregnancy.

“I have not had an easy pregnancy," Schumer said, sharing how she was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum. "It's extreme nausea and vomiting. If you've ever had food poisoning, it's that. I've had that every day for five months. It's been really awful...I throw up an Exorcist amount every day."

During the special, Schumer also revealed that her husband, a professional chef, is on the autism spectrum.

"My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger's," she shared. "He has autism spectrum disorder. He's on the spectrum."

"Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him," she continued. "That's the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn't care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do."

