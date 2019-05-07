Amy Schumer Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name With Sweet New Photo

Amy Schumer just revealed her baby boy's name.

The I Feel Pretty star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her newborn son's name, Gene Attell Fischer.

"Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris," she wrote alongside a sweet photo of her bundle of joy being held by his dad, Chris Fischer. The couple welcomed Gene on Sunday night. The new mom announced the news on Monday, the same day Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child.

"10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," she wrote alongside a sweet photo cradling her newborn in the hospital while Fischer gives her a kiss on the head.

The Met Gala took place on Monday, and to celebrate Schumer jokingly shared a photo of her "Met look this year," which was her on the way to the hospital the night before.

The comedian announced that she was pregnant in October, and kept her fans updated on her tough pregnancy. In November, she canceled many shows after finding out she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness.

During her recent Netflix special, Amy Schumer: Growing, she continued to open up about her pregnancy.

“I have not had an easy pregnancy," Schumer said, sharing how she was diagnosed. "It's extreme nausea and vomiting. If you've ever had food poisoning, it's that. I've had that every day for five months. It's been really awful...I throw up an Exorcist amount every day."

Schumer, however, had maintained a good spirit and couldn't be happier to have her baby boy in her arms.

For more on Schumer's pregnancy, watch below.

