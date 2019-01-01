Andy Cohen Reveals He's Having a Baby Boy





The 50-year-old television personality Andy Cohen has revealed he is having a little boy!The 50-year-old television personality recently announced he's expecting his first child via surrogacy , and on Monday, he shared the gender of the baby during CNN’s live New Year’s Eve show.

"I remember last year standing here thinking, 'Will my baby be born this year?'" he told co-host Anderson Cooper . "So, this is the biggest year for me."



Asked if he wanted to announce the sex of his first child, the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen star didn't hesitate.



"It's a boy," he said three times, smiling. "And, I got to tell you something, I can not wait to meet this boy. I think he’s going to have a nice Semitic head of hair. I'm so excited I think about nothing else."

"I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family," he continued. "And, then here we are in 2018, almost [2019], and anything's possible. I'm so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I'm working with. I turned 50 this year, and it takes some people longer to get to that place and it took me this time."

"Family means everything to me and having one of my own that I have wanted in my heart my entire life," he said. "And though it's taken most me longer than most to get there, I can't wait for what I envision to be the most rewarding chapter yet."



