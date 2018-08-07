Looks like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's hard-fought custody battle isn't going anywhere soon.

In a new court filing filed on Tuesday, Jolie accuses Pitt of not paying any "meaningful" child support for a year and a half, and says she is is planning to get a court order mandating that he pay it.

"[Pitt] has a duty to pay child support," Samantha Bley DeJean, an attorney for Jolie, writes in the court filing, according to NBC News. "As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation."

"Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order," the filing continues.

ET has reached out to both Pitt and Jolie's reps for comment.

Last week, Jolie's spokesperson denied to ET that Jolie was parting ways with her divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser. A TMZ report claimed that the high-powered attorney was quitting over internal conflicts with Jolie, but a source familiar with the matter told ET that it seems someone misinterpreted facts about the Oscar winner's divorce case with Pitt. According to the source, new experts have been brought on, signifying a "new phase" of divorce proceedings.

Jolie and Pitt share six children together: 16-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The former couple announced their separation in September 2016 after two years of marriage.

Since then, the two have been engaged in a bitter custody battle. In June, Jolie was ordered by a judge to help repair her children's relationship with Pitt. According to the court documents obtained by ET at the time, Pitt will now get more time with the children over the summer, while 16-year-old Maddox, "because of his age and maturity," can determine how much time he wants to spend with his father.

Additionally, the documents state that Jolie must provide Pitt with personal cell phone numbers for each child and allow him to text them whenever he wants. She is not allowed to monitor the minor children's text messages with their father.

A spokesperson for 43-year-old Jolie told ET at the time that the "misleading leak" of these particular court documents "is not in the best interests of the children."

"From the start, Angelina has been focused on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately," the spokesperson said. "It's deplorable that someone for their own selfish reasons leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening."

Meanwhile, a source told ET in June that the 54-year-old actor felt "incredibly relieved" to take some time to rebuild "lost moments" with his six kids.

"He spent over a year learning to live a healthier lifestyle and he feels better than ever," the source said. "He is more than ready to take on a much larger role in his children's lives and that is finally happening. He missed being with them on a daily basis and this last Father’s Day with them was incredibly meaningful."

For more on Pitt and Jolie's ongoing custody fight, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Angelina Jolie's Rep Denies Actress' Split With Lawyer as Brad Pitt Divorce Proceedings 'Move Forward'

Angelina Jolie Wears One of Meghan Markle's Favorite Designers to London Church Service

Brad Pitt Looking to 'Mend Fences' With Angelina Jolie, Choosing Fatherhood Over Dating (Exclusive)



