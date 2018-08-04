Angelina Jolie has not split with her divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, despite reports stating otherwise.

In a statement to ET on Saturday, Jolie's spokesperson, Mindy Nyby, denied that the two are parting ways. "I just spoke with Laura. The TMZ story is not true and she is not quitting now or in the future."

The TMZ report claimed that the high-powered attorney was quitting over internal conflicts with Jolie, but a source familiar with the matter tells ET that it seems someone misinterpreted facts about the Oscar winner's divorce case with Brad Pitt. According to the source, new experts have been brought on, signifying a "new phase" of divorce proceedings.

"It's very commonplace," the source says. "It's a normal thing to happen as cases move forward."

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage. The former couple shares six children: 16-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Jolie was granted physical custody of all six children in a December 2016 custody agreement, but last month, she was ordered by a judge to help repair her children's relationship with their father.

"The judge's ruling to allow him to finally be with his kids for an extended time, without Angelina's involvement, has changed Brad’s life," a source told ET in June. "He is incredibly busy with each of them and he wouldn't change that for anything. He has planned to take his kids to do a little sightseeing, visit museums and to enjoy England’s summer weather. The kids are his first priority at the moment."

As for Pitt and Jolie's relationship, the source said, "things seem smoother than they've ever been." See more in the video below.

Reporting by Rande Iaboni.

