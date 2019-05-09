Anjelica Huston is all for Anne Hathaway taking on her Witches role.

ET caught up with the Hollywood legend at the New York premiere of her new movie,John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, at One Hanson Place on Thursday, where she touched on sharing her iconic role of Grand High Witch with Hathaway in the upcoming reboot.

"Yeah, I am excited to see what she does with [the role]," Huston told ET. "It was an iconic film and people want to see more of the same."

As for what advice she would give the Oscar winner about embodying the character? "Just try to stay out of the rubber casings," Huston said with a laugh. "My makeup took so long to do the Grand High Witch. I'm sure they have better ways to do it these days."

The Witches reboot was announced back in January, with Hathaway starring in the role made famous by Huston in the 1990 classic.

During the red carpet, Huston also touched her recent controversial comments made towards the new movie Poms, which she called "an old-lady cheerleader movie."

"I've never seen Poms, and not only that, I am a huge fan of these actresses,'" she explained, before clarifying what she meant. "I feel, in a way, that it was misconstrued. I was merely referring to the genre of the film and much more about the writing of the film more than anything else. I read the script over a year ago. I didn't even know the movie was coming out this week. If anything, my timing was terrible and I feel really bad about that."

She did, however, share that she felt like "there should be better parts for grown up women."

Huston, meanwhile, co-stars in John Wick 3 as The Director. When asked what her favorite part of interpreting the character was, the actress told ET that it really was the entire process.

"When I first arrived in New York to play the part, it all happened very fast and I didn't have my Russian accent down," she explained. "So I had to go to work really hard really fast."

She also was impressed by her co-star Keanu Reeves' ability to quickly pick up the accent. "Keanu at one point goes down on a knee and does like five solid minutes of Russian," she recalled. "I was incredibly impressed. Mine was never very good."

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum arrives in theaters on May 17. Watch the trailer below.

