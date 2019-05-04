Dannielynn Birkhead is honoring her late mother, Anna Nicole Smith.

The 12-year-old and her father, Larry Birkhead, made their annual appearance at the Kentucky Derby held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday. The adorable father-daughter duo was all smiles as they arrived to the event in color-coordinated pastel outfits. This year, however, Dannielyn's look was extra special as it included one of her late mom's accessories: the hat Smith wore to the 2004 Kentucky Derby.

"Kentucky Derby time once again. Dannielynn looks pretty in pink in her dress by Junona and her Mom’s hat from her unforgettable appearance at The Kentucky Derby in 2004 #KentuckyDerby2019," Larry wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of the two.

Kentucky Derby time once again. Dannielynn looks pretty in pink in her dress by Junona and her Mom’s hat from her unforgettable appearance at The Kentucky Derby in 2004#KentuckyDerby2019pic.twitter.com/5oUZfcGfbW — Larry Birkhead (@larrybirkhead) May 4, 2019

Dannielynn looked picture perfect in a light pink satin dress with ruffles and pearls, which she paired with Smith's oversized hat. Larry was dapper as he matched his 12-year-old daughter in a blush-toned suit.

The Kentucky Derby is a special event for the family, as they have been attending the celebration together since 2010.

The day before, the pair also attended the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala. For the occasion, Dannielynn wore a Belle-like yellow dress with pink and white roses and a high-low tulle skirt. The proud dad opted for a navy suit with a multi-colored tie and a hot pink handkerchief to match his daughter.

Larry sat down with ET in September of 2017, where he opened up about how his daughter had been coping without her mother as she neared her teens. Smith died in 2007 from an accidental overdose.

"She is clinging to the female teachers," he shared, adding that his daughter had been pushing him to date. "She's clingy to her girlfriends' moms and she’ll say things like, 'Do you want to adopt me? Would you be my honorary mother?' She tends to do that a lot."

At the time, he also shared that Dannielynn didn't ask too many questions about her mother, but had faced some awkward moments when she read stories about her family online. But despite the struggles of being a single dad, Larry expressed how proud of the young woman Dannielynn was turning in to.

"The other day, she had a friend whose fish died and she said, 'Don't worry about your fish, it's up there with my mom. My mom's taking care of your fish and it’s gonna be OK,'" he recalled. "It was something that she came up with. It was true from the heart and that's how she deals with it and I'm proud that she is who she is."

