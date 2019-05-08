Anne Hathaway knows how to handle a fashion emergency!

The Oscar-winning actress appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday to promote her new comedy The Hustle, where she revealed that, on the way to the taping, she discovered that she'd ripped open her pants!

"So I have…so if you guys want to, Google the pictures of me outside of your studio and I'm wearing an outfit. Now, you might notice I'm standing like this," she explains, crossing her legs. "And the reason I'm standing like that is because I looked down in the car and my pants had split!"

However, she had a plan to avoid going on TV in a pair of split pants, immediately calling a family member and asking them to run her over a new outfit to wear on the show.

"So I had this in my closet and I called my sis and I'm like, 'Can you get to the Stephen Colbert show in about 10 minutes with that suit?' And she ran it down -- I don't live too far -- and your amazing team steamed it."

While chatting with the late-night host, she also discussed the shows she loves watching, including RuPaul's Drag Race. That's when Colbert told her that the host of the competition series was going to be on with him the next night. He asked if she had a message for him, to which she replied, "I couldn't talk, just…yeah, I love you."

That's when the host revealed that RuPaul had actually stopped by to say hello to the actress! Hathaway beamed while hugging the surprise guest and, after they took their seats, she started to cry.

Check out the touching moment up above.

The Hustle arrives in theaters on Friday.

