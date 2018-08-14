Anthony Bourdain's former New York City apartment is on the market.

A source tells ET that Bourdain's 1,200 square foot Columbus Circle residence in New York City is being listed for rent at $14,200 per month.

“The late chef and food critic’s NYC home is a 2-bedroom cleared of all furniture and bears little sign of his presence,” the source notes.

Bourdain was found dead in a French hotel room back in June at age 61. His death was ruled a suicide.

Following his passing, Popula published a posthumous interview with the late TV personality, which was conducted in February 2017. In the interview, Bourdain opened up about why he always preferred renting to owning his home.

"The perfect house will probably make me sad, and terrified… a house is a commitment, you know?" he said in the interview. "You have to take care of it. It’s like any beautiful thing you have to maintain and protect. And then you also have to consider who gets it after you’re gone."

"As much as I look at houses sometimes and think wow, that would be really nice, if that were my house, I know that I would be miserable," he continued. "It would be… cleaning out the… the gutters, and you know, what about the pipes freezing, and if you own a home it means you have to vacation in the same place every year. I’m a renter by nature. I like the freedom to change my mind about where I want to be in six months, or a year. Because I’ve also found you might have to make that decision… you can’t always make that decision for yourself, you know… sh** happens."

