Anthropologie Sale: Take an Extra 50% Off Select Items

Ready for more fashion deals? Shop the Anthropologie sale and take an extra 50% off all sale items.

Anthropologie is beloved for its curated collection of boho-inspired women's clothing, shoes, accessories, home decor, furniture and beauty products. In addition to their in-house offerings, the store carries apparel and accessories from brands like AG, ban.do and Jeffrey Campbell.

Back to those deals: While the original sale prices were already irresistible, these extra savings are truly hard to beat. This special promo is available for a limited time (one weekend only!), and orders of $50 and up get free shipping. Sale prices are reflected when you add to cart.

For a head start on the Anthropologie weekend sale -- and to shop some seriously stylish throw pillows -- see our picks below.

Diyana Dalmatian Sleep Set Conditions Apply Anthropologie Diyana Dalmatian Sleep Set Conditions Apply The only thing that's better than a matching pajama set is a matching pajama set with dogs on it. REGULARLY $118 $39.98 at Anthropologie

Virginia Wrap Maxi Dress Porridge Anthropologie Virginia Wrap Maxi Dress Porridge We have found the perfect boho chic dress -- in addition to being effortlessly stylish, it's now just a fraction of its regular price. REGULARLY $178 $49.98 at Anthropologie

Marion Heeled Mules Huma Blanco Anthropologie Marion Heeled Mules Huma Blanco If you've been eyeing these timeless blush-colored suede mules from Peruvian brand Huma Blanco, now is the time to pounce. REGULARLY $275 $99.98 at Anthropologie

Lois Ribbed Pullover Eri + Ali Anthropologie Lois Ribbed Pullover Eri + Ali Bright and cozy, this is your new go-to top for a chilly spring day. REGULARLY $78 $24.98 at Anthropologie

Coren Faux Fur Pillow Anthropologie Anthropologie Coren Faux Fur Pillow Anthropologie Faux fur decor adds a touch of elegance to your home, and the playful pattern on these throw pillows is fitting for spring. (The matching throw blanket is also on sale!) REGULARLY $78 $27.48 at Anthropologie

Hygge Cardigan Anthropologie Anthropologie Hygge Cardigan Anthropologie Anthropologie's spring sale discount will save you almost $140 on this chic reversible cardi. Style it with jeans, wear it with a flowy dress or throw it over your favorite loungewear. REGULARLY $198 $59.98 at Anthropologie

The Essential Slim Tulip-Hem Pants Anthropologie Anthropologie The Essential Slim Tulip-Hem Pants Anthropologie Half off clothing that's already on sale means you can score this classic wardrobe staple for under 35 bucks. REGULARLY $110 $34.98 at Anthropologie

Alena Tote Bag Anthropologie Anthropologie Alena Tote Bag Anthropologie Killer prices abound across all categories in Anthropologie's online store -- shop this zebra-print tote to punch up your handbag collection. REGULARLY $78 $24.98 at Anthropologie

