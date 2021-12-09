Apple AirPods Are Back on Sale for Under $100: Where to Save on AirPods, Apple Watches, and iPads
Even though Cyber Week is over, you might still be looking for an Apple deal to gift this season. It is still a particularly good time to purchase a pair of AirPods because both Amazon and Walmart are currently featuring discounts on multiple models, including one of the most recent editions and popular pairs of wireless earbuds: the Apple AirPods Pro.
The AirPods Pro have active noise cancellation, silicon tips that ensure a comfortable fit and syncing them with your phone couldn't be easier. Other products like Apple Watches and iPads rarely get big discounts throughout the year, but Amazon's holiday savings are in full effect.
Below, shop the best Apple AirPods deals you don’t want to miss this holiday season.
The Best Apple iPad, Watch, and Mac Deals:
More Holiday Tech Deals:
