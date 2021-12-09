Even though Cyber Week is over, you might still be looking for an Apple deal to gift this season. It is still a particularly good time to purchase a pair of AirPods because both Amazon and Walmart are currently featuring discounts on multiple models, including one of the most recent editions and popular pairs of wireless earbuds: the Apple AirPods Pro.

The AirPods Pro have active noise cancellation, silicon tips that ensure a comfortable fit and syncing them with your phone couldn't be easier. Other products like Apple Watches and iPads rarely get big discounts throughout the year, but Amazon's holiday savings are in full effect.

Below, shop the best Apple AirPods deals you don’t want to miss this holiday season.

Apple AirPods Pro Walmart Apple AirPods Pro The Apple AirPods Pro have great quality sound, and feature powerful Active Noise Cancellation that drowns out real world distractions. Plus the earbuds come with a wireless charging case that extends battery life to 24 hours. $249 $179 AT AMAZON Buy Now $249 $190 AT WALMART Buy Now

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods Apple’s AirPods are designed to feel very comfortable and connect to your iPhone effortlessly. $159 $100 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's newest addition to its lineup are on sale too. The wireless Bluetooth headphones offer two new listening modes in addition to impressive sound quality. $549 $479 Buy Now

The Best Apple iPad, Watch, and Mac Deals:

More Holiday Tech Deals:

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 Amazon Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 This 11.6-inch HD Lenovo Chromebook with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage offers all the basics: access to Google Classroom, Chrome, YouTube, Docs, games and more. This touchscreen easily transitions between laptop mode and tablet mode, so it’s a great choice for streaming Netflix. Right now, you can get it for $150 off the regular price. $320 $203 Buy Now

Mophie Powerstation Battery Mophie via Amazon Mophie Powerstation Battery There’s nothing worse than running out of juice on your phone before the end of the day. The Mophie Powerstation external battery holds 10,000mAh of charge -- enough to restore your iPhone or Android phone to 100 percent battery life multiple times no matter where you are. The power bank features both USB-A and USB-C ports. $50 $40 Buy Now

Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Amazon Laptop Backpack with USB Charging There’s a lot to like about this high-tech, budget backpack. The combination-lock-protected laptop compartment is spacious enough to hold up to 17.3-inch screens. But the best feature here is the USB charging port -- put the Mophie Powerstation above (or another similar power bank) in the pocket, connect it, and you’re truly ready to charge on the go. $49 $28 Buy Now

