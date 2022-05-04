Shopping

Apple AirTags Are On Sale Now — Score the Lowest Price and Best AirTag Accessories

By ETonline Staff
Apple AirTag Accessories
Walmart, Amazon, Shein

ICYMI: Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier — and if you want to make your spring travels or upcoming summer vacations a breeze, AirTags are definitely a worthwhile investment. But, like any other Apple device, AirTags needs a bit of protecting too.

The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to, well, anything. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, bags, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal. Right now, you can get Apple's AirTag 4-Pack on sale for $89 at Amazon, down from $99. We don't see deals on Apple's AirTags very often and only Amazon is offering this notable discount. 

Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Amazon
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
$100$89

But here's the catch: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the Apple AirTag disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a purse, a suitcase or a gym bag). Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.

To show you just what we mean, we've pulled our favorite AirTag accessories and holders worth adding to your cart, below — especially ahead of any Spring Break travels or upcoming vacations. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination.

The Best Apple AirTag Accessories

Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Amazon
Apple AirTag Leather Loop

If you just got this latest Apple device, add this sleek Apple airtag leather loop leather loop Apple AirTag case into the mix while you're at it.

$39$35
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Amazon
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring

When it comes to getting the best accessory products for your Apple product, why not go straight to the source? Apple launched a leather key chain style AirTag holder that'll be perfect for holding your keys.

$35
Apple AirTag Loop
Apple AirTag Loop
Amazon
Apple AirTag Loop

Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag case.

$29$26
AWINNER Compatible for AirTag Case Keychain
AWINNER Compatible for AirTag Case Keychain
Amazon
AWINNER Compatible for AirTag Case Keychain

If you're a pet parent, you're not going to find an airtag protective case cuter than this design. 

$10
Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet
Hawanik Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet with Built-in Case Holder for AirTag
Amazon
Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet

If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag holder built in. 

$25 $13
BRG Anti-Lost Full-Body Shockproof Rugged Airtag Holder
BRG Anti-Lost Full-Body Shockproof Rugged Airtag Holder
Amazon
BRG Anti-Lost Full-Body Shockproof Rugged Airtag Holder

The BRG Airtags Case provides rugged armor designed with six shockproof corners and is crafted with high-quality silicone to provide a strong cushioning to protect your AirTag against bumps and scratches.

$10$9
SaharaCase - Hang Case for Apple AirTag
SaharaCase - Hang Case for Apple AirTag
Best Buy
SaharaCase - Hang Case for Apple AirTag

You don't have to be a dog lover to appreciate the cuteness of this keyring airtag case.

$15
Belkin Secure Holder Protective Cover for AirTag
Belkin Secure Holder Protective Cover for AirTag
Amazon
Belkin Secure Holder Protective Cover for AirTag

A Belkin airtag holder is a pretty safe bet when choosing the right Apple airtag accessory. The major feature of this Belkin secure holder is the raised edges to guard against scratches, but it also has a keychain ring to make it easy to attach to whatever it is you don't want to lose!

$10
Case-Mate Tough Sport Rugged Strap Case for AirTags
Case-Mate Tough Sport Rugged Strap Case for AirTags
Walmart
Case-Mate Tough Sport Rugged Strap Case for AirTags

This one is designed to handle a lot of wear and tear. 

$15
Rifle Paper Co. AirTag Keychain Case
Rifle Paper Co. AirTag Keychain Case
Case-Mate
Rifle Paper Co. AirTag Keychain Case

If you're a fan of Rifle Paper Co.'s floral designs, you'll love this protective case to use for your airtag on a dog collar, as a keyring or on your luggage. 

$25
Cute Cartoon Airtags Case Cover
Cute Cartoon Airtags Case Cover
Walmart
Cute Cartoon Airtags Case Cover

These are about as cute as leather airtag holders get. 

$11
Christie Berrier Strap Hugger Apple AirTag Holder
Christie Berrier Strap Hugger Apple AirTag Holder
Etsy
Christie Berrier Strap Hugger Apple AirTag Holder

This durable genuine leather tag -- which is also available in vegan leather -- will slip on easily to a strap like your pet's collar.

$20
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Amazon
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case

This sleek black AirTag holder comes with a clip, which makes it easy to attach to your pet's collar, a backpack, travel wallet or whatever you take on road trips or airplane rides.

$20$13
Casetify Riding the Smile Wave
Riding the Smile Wave AirTag Protective Cover
Etsy
Casetify Riding the Smile Wave

This protective case for AirTags will make you smile, but not just because it's cute. Instead of a silicone case, it's made with recycled materials. Earth will thank you. 

$35
Xmada Assorted Pack of 4 Silicone Protective Case for The Apple AirTag
Xmada Assorted Pack of 4 Silicone Protective Case for The Apple AirTag
Amazon
Xmada Assorted Pack of 4 Silicone Protective Case for The Apple AirTag

You probably have different case needs for all your different airtags. This variety pack of airtag protectors gives all the options. 

$9
Nomad Airtag Glasses Strap
Nomad AirTag Glasses Strap
Nomad
Nomad Airtag Glasses Strap

Better than an airtag keychain, never lose your fave shades thanks to the AirTag glasses strap from Nomad.

$40$35
Comiracle Premium Silicone Airtag Apple Case
Comiracle Premium Silicone Airtag Apple Case
Walmart
Comiracle Premium Silicone Airtag Apple Case

Mix and match colors for your airtag holders starting at $5 at Walmart.

$5
TILIXI Protective Case for Apple Airtag
TILIXI Protective Case for Apple Airtag
TILIXI
TILIXI Protective Case for Apple Airtag

This silicone protective case can easily be used for your pet's collar or pet loop holder. It's flush with the collar so your little furry friend won't even know it's there.

$7$6
Airtag Portable Cover with Keychain
Airtag Portable Cover with Keychain
Walmart
Airtag Portable Cover with Keychain

Your Apple airtag keychain holder doesn't have to be round! 

$8
Lijinlan 6-Pack Portable Protector Case Compatible with Apple AirTags
lijinlan 6-Pack Portable Protector Case Compatible with Apple AirTags
Amazon
Lijinlan 6-Pack Portable Protector Case Compatible with Apple AirTags

These airtag cases are made of scratch resistant silicone and come in a variety of colors to choose from to keep your ios device protected in style. 

$11 $10
Raptic Link & Lock for Apple AirTags
Raptic Link & Lock for Apple AirTags
Amazon
Raptic Link & Lock for Apple AirTags

This airtag tracker keyring is a carabiner with a combination lock for extra security when you're traveling. 

$40
Kenbu Silicone AirTag Case
Kenbu Silicone AirTag Case
Amazon
Kenbu Silicone AirTag Case

We love this sleek and simple silicone case.

$8
Etsy AirTag Bike Mount
Etsy AirTag Bike Mount
Etsy
Etsy AirTag Bike Mount

You probably can't see this AirTag mount, but that's the point. It's hidden so thieves won't know it can be tracked! 

$20

