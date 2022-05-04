ICYMI: Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier — and if you want to make your spring travels or upcoming summer vacations a breeze, AirTags are definitely a worthwhile investment. But, like any other Apple device, AirTags needs a bit of protecting too.

The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to, well, anything. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, bags, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal. Right now, you can get Apple's AirTag 4-Pack on sale for $89 at Amazon, down from $99. We don't see deals on Apple's AirTags very often and only Amazon is offering this notable discount.

But here's the catch: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the Apple AirTag disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a purse, a suitcase or a gym bag). Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.

To show you just what we mean, we've pulled our favorite AirTag accessories and holders worth adding to your cart, below — especially ahead of any Spring Break travels or upcoming vacations. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination.

The Best Apple AirTag Accessories

Apple AirTag Leather Loop Amazon Apple AirTag Leather Loop If you just got this latest Apple device, add this sleek Apple airtag leather loop leather loop Apple AirTag case into the mix while you're at it. $39 $35 Buy Now

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring Amazon Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring When it comes to getting the best accessory products for your Apple product, why not go straight to the source? Apple launched a leather key chain style AirTag holder that'll be perfect for holding your keys. $35 Buy Now

Apple AirTag Loop Amazon Apple AirTag Loop Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag case. $29 $26 Buy Now

Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet Amazon Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag holder built in. $25 $13 Buy Now

Belkin Secure Holder Protective Cover for AirTag Amazon Belkin Secure Holder Protective Cover for AirTag A Belkin airtag holder is a pretty safe bet when choosing the right Apple airtag accessory. The major feature of this Belkin secure holder is the raised edges to guard against scratches, but it also has a keychain ring to make it easy to attach to whatever it is you don't want to lose! $10 Buy Now

