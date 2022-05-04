Apple AirTags Are On Sale Now — Score the Lowest Price and Best AirTag Accessories
ICYMI: Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier — and if you want to make your spring travels or upcoming summer vacations a breeze, AirTags are definitely a worthwhile investment. But, like any other Apple device, AirTags needs a bit of protecting too.
The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to, well, anything. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, bags, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal. Right now, you can get Apple's AirTag 4-Pack on sale for $89 at Amazon, down from $99. We don't see deals on Apple's AirTags very often and only Amazon is offering this notable discount.
But here's the catch: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the Apple AirTag disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a purse, a suitcase or a gym bag). Whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's an AirTag case to go with your style.
To show you just what we mean, we've pulled our favorite AirTag accessories and holders worth adding to your cart, below — especially ahead of any Spring Break travels or upcoming vacations. These accessories will prove to be the ultimate travel companion — regardless of the season or destination.
The Best Apple AirTag Accessories
If you just got this latest Apple device, add this sleek Apple airtag leather loop leather loop Apple AirTag case into the mix while you're at it.
When it comes to getting the best accessory products for your Apple product, why not go straight to the source? Apple launched a leather key chain style AirTag holder that'll be perfect for holding your keys.
Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option for an Apple AirTag case.
If you're a pet parent, you're not going to find an airtag protective case cuter than this design.
If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag holder built in.
The BRG Airtags Case provides rugged armor designed with six shockproof corners and is crafted with high-quality silicone to provide a strong cushioning to protect your AirTag against bumps and scratches.
You don't have to be a dog lover to appreciate the cuteness of this keyring airtag case.
A Belkin airtag holder is a pretty safe bet when choosing the right Apple airtag accessory. The major feature of this Belkin secure holder is the raised edges to guard against scratches, but it also has a keychain ring to make it easy to attach to whatever it is you don't want to lose!
This one is designed to handle a lot of wear and tear.
If you're a fan of Rifle Paper Co.'s floral designs, you'll love this protective case to use for your airtag on a dog collar, as a keyring or on your luggage.
These are about as cute as leather airtag holders get.
This durable genuine leather tag -- which is also available in vegan leather -- will slip on easily to a strap like your pet's collar.
This sleek black AirTag holder comes with a clip, which makes it easy to attach to your pet's collar, a backpack, travel wallet or whatever you take on road trips or airplane rides.
This protective case for AirTags will make you smile, but not just because it's cute. Instead of a silicone case, it's made with recycled materials. Earth will thank you.
You probably have different case needs for all your different airtags. This variety pack of airtag protectors gives all the options.
Better than an airtag keychain, never lose your fave shades thanks to the AirTag glasses strap from Nomad.
Mix and match colors for your airtag holders starting at $5 at Walmart.
This silicone protective case can easily be used for your pet's collar or pet loop holder. It's flush with the collar so your little furry friend won't even know it's there.
Your Apple airtag keychain holder doesn't have to be round!
These airtag cases are made of scratch resistant silicone and come in a variety of colors to choose from to keep your ios device protected in style.
This airtag tracker keyring is a carabiner with a combination lock for extra security when you're traveling.
We love this sleek and simple silicone case.
You probably can't see this AirTag mount, but that's the point. It's hidden so thieves won't know it can be tracked!
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Buy Is Offering 3 Free Months of Apple TV+ Right Now
Best Apple Watch Deals: Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 7
Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022
Apple Deal: Save $70 on The Latest Apple iPad Air Today
Spring Break 2022: What to Pack for Your Beach Vacation
The Best Deals on Luggage and Travel Gear for Spring
The Best Travel Bags for Spring Vacations
Amazon's Best Deals on Luggage and Travel Gear for Spring