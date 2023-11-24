Sales & Deals

Apple’s 9th-Gen iPad Is On Sale for Its All-Time Low Price for Black Friday

iPad
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:11 AM PST, November 24, 2023

Score an Apple iPad (9th Generation) for its lowest price ever at Walmart right now.

The Black Friday craze is in full-effect as retailers roll out their holiday sales on tech and other big ticket items. From bingeing the newest TV shows to working on homework, iPads are great for long flights and even longer days of school and work. If you've been eyeing a new tablet and didn't missed your chance to save big during Prime Day, you're in luck. Walmart’s ninth-generation iPad is now on sale for its lowest price ever on Walmart.

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Get a 10-inch iPad for its all-time low price right now with this early Black Friday deal.

$329 $249

On Walmart

Shop Now

The 64GB 9th generation iPad is now on sale for $249, which is its all-time lowest price. For those who need more space, the 256GB variant is available on Amazon for $380, which is a discount of $99.

Released in 2021, the 9th-generation iPad still holds up to the latest models. With a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, powerful A13 Bionic chip, and an Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, this iPad is a perfect entry-level tablet to work, play, create, learn, stay connected and more. The super slim and lightweight design make it easy to take this portable tablet on the go.

Ahead of Black Friday 2023, this Walmart iPad deal gets you the 9th-generation iPad for 24% off. A USB-C to lightning cable is included along with an adapter. As with all Black Friday deals, pricing could change any time, so we recommend adding the best Apple deal to your cart today.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

Tags: