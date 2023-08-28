Time flies, but Labor Day is coming up this weekend. Amongst all the simultaneous Labor Day sales and last-minute back-to-school deals we're seeing, today's MacBook deals are not to be missed. If you’re looking to buy a new MacBook, Amazon is currently offering Apple's MacBook Air M1 for its lowest price yet.

The MacBook Air is one of the best everyday laptops students and professionals can buy. Right now, Amazon is offering 25% off Apple's MacBook Air in your choice of three colors: Silver, Gray, or Gold. This Labor Day deal brings the laptop's price down to $749, which is even lower than we saw during Prime Day.

With a speedy Intel Core i3 Dual-Core chip (10th generation) built-in, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage and Apple’s proprietary processing chip, the M1, this lightweight MacBook will have you flying through the day. The laptop also features up to 18 hours of battery life for all-day computing.

Apple introduced the Magic Keyboard in 2020 for more comfortable typing, so you can take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. For anyone who likes to stream their favorite TV shows and movies from their laptop, the MacBook Air has a vivid Retina display and True Tone lighting technology to bring you an incredible picture.

