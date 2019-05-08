Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is here!

New parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced their royal baby to the world early Wednesday, revealing his adorable moniker shortly after a brief photo call. Seventh in line to the British throne, Archie is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild and is already making history as not only the first multiracial royal baby but also the first of both American and British ancestry.

So, what's the meaning behind the newborn's name? Various baby name websites state that Archie, which is traditionally a shortened version of Archibald, means "true and bold." It doesn't look like there has ever been an Archie in the British royal lineup, so this unexpected name choice is truly unique. The moniker could also be a tribute to Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, as one of her ancestors was named Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll, from Scotland.

As for Baby Sussex's middle name, Harrison, that seems to be a nod to his father. According to babycenter.com, Harrison is of English origin and means "son of Harry."

Currently, baby Archie is not a prince and will therefore not be called "His Royal Highness." The surname of Mountbatten-Windsor is given to the male descendants in line to the throne who have not been given a title. It's likely Archie will inherit one of Prince Harry's titles, like the Earl of Dumbarton. This could change, however, if Queen Elizabeth II decides to honor Archie with a title.

Harry and Meghan received their respective titles -- the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- from the queen when they tied the knot last May. Similarly, Harry's older brother and second in line of succession, Prince William, was made Duke of Cambridge in 2011 when he wed Kate Middleton (who became Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge).

King George V's 1917 decree stated that only the eldest son of the Prince of Wales' eldest son was entitled to be a prince, meaning only Prince George could receive that honor. However, Queen Elizabeth changed that in 2012 when she declared that all of William and Kate's children would be given Prince or Princess titles. Kate and William are parents to Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

Regardless of whether Archie is given a title, it seems Meghan and Harry are planning to give him as normal an upbringing as possible. It's also possible that they could reject a title for their baby, if offered one from the queen.

"Meghan and Harry, who want to use their platform and profile to further their humanitarian and charitable interests, want to pass on those same values to their children," a source told ET late last year. "They plan to spend a considerable amount of time in their Cotswold home and [Meghan's mother] Doria [Ragland] will have a prominent role in their family as the children's grandmother."

"Their children are expected to one day have regular jobs, and will be raised to appreciate the differences in society," the source added. "They will have a healthy respect for boundaries like other children. They will have chores at home and be brought up with respect."

