Aretha Franklin is in good hands.

According to sources, the 76-year-old soul singer is under the watchful care of hospice workers as she fights off illness in Detroit, Michigan.

“Doctors are managing the process,” an insider tells ET. “She has been having lucid moments and she is at peace with her journey. She is where she is supposed to be, at home and surrounded by only love.”

"Aretha has been sick for a long time but didn't want to share her pain with the world,” the source adds. “She has always been a very private person and the last thing she wanted was to reveal this difficult time in her life with her fans. She's loved her life and in the last year talked so much about her incredible memories. She has earned the title as the Queen of Soul and that is how she wants to be remembered.”

Since news of Franklin’s illness was first reported, prayers and well wishes have poured in from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Everyone from Ciara to Missy Elliott to Mariah Carey to Lin-Manuel Miranda has offered their support to the trailblazing singer. And on Monday night, Beyonce and JAY-Z dedicated their Detroit performance to her.

Adding my prayer to the galaxy of prayers for Aretha today https://t.co/DsG1ccqKnC — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 13, 2018

Gwendolyn Quinn, a spokesperson for Franklin, has also shared with ET that she was visited by Stevie Wonder on Tuesday morning. Also, Reverend Jesse Jackson and her ex-husband, Glynn Turman, will be visiting later today.

“Aretha Franklin has been the Matriarch of the Franklin family since the passing of all of her siblings,” Quinn tells ET. “The love she has for her family is above reproach and was evident in the warm smiles she was able to share with her nephew during his very brief visit two weeks ago. She is seriously ill and surrounded by family members who appreciate the outpouring of love and support they have received.”

Get more news on the songstress in the clip below.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyonce and JAY-Z Dedicate Concert to Aretha Franklin Amid Reports That She's 'Gravely Ill'

Aretha Franklin Over the Years: Our Favorite Moments With the Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin Is 'Gravely Ill,' Says Family Friend

Related Gallery