Fans, friends and family continue to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, as she is being laid to rest in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

The Queen of Soul, who died on Aug. 16 from pancreatic cancer at the age of 76, is being honored for more than six hours with 18 performers and more than 15 speakers. Friday's funeral service is taking place at Greater Grace Temple, which seats 4,000 people and where a red carpet has been laid out. One hundred pink Cadillacs also line the street outside.

The ceremony -- which you can live stream below -- will conclude at 3:00 p.m. ET, after a performance from Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir.

Franklin's casket arrived at the ceremony around 8:30 a.m. ET, and was carried in by six men in suits.

The ceremony will begin with a selection of Franklin's recorded songs, and fans tuning in can also expect to see a musical prelude from the Aretha Franklin Orchestra at 9:30 a.m. ET, followed by a tribute from country star Faith Hill at 10:40 a.m. ET. Other performers include Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, who will play Franklin in a biopic, and the Queen of Soul's longtime friend, Stevie Wonder.

Former President Bill Clinton will deliver a 10-minute speech at 12:15 p.m. ET, while viewers can also expect to hear from Tyler Perry, Cicely Tyson and Smokey Robinson from 1:15-1:25 p.m. ET.

The funeral comes after nearly a week of tributes to the legendary singer, which included a public memorial and more than one outfit change.

