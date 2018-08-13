Aretha Franklin Is 'Gravely Ill,' Says Family Friend

Aretha Franklin is receiving thoughts and prayers from friends and peers alike.

A family friend confirms to ET that the 76-year-old music icon is "gravely ill" in Detroit, Michigan.

Roland Martin, a journalist who frequently covers Franklin, took to Twitter to share more about her condition.

"Many of you are asking me to confirm the health status of @ArethaFranklin. Folks, I’ve known for several months. The Queen is surrounded by loved ones. That’s all I will say for now," he wrote alongside a pic of the pair from 2016. "Please keep her, the family and her longtime support staff in your prayers."

Evrod Cassimy, a Detroit based local news anchor who was the first to learn of the singer's retirement, also tweeted Franklin's health.

"BREAKING NEWS: I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill," he wrote. "I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release."

BREAKING NEWS: I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release. — Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) August 13, 2018

Meanwhile, another Detroit based reporter revealed that Franklin's pastor "knew she must have been sick."

"Talked to the pastor at Aretha Franklin’s church and he says he knew she must have been sick because she was going to hold her annual concert at the church this month, but he hadn’t heard from her in weeks," Syma Chowdhry tweeted.

Upon hearing of the "Respect" singer's ailing health, celebs took to Twitter to share their well wishes.

Praying for Aretha Franklin and her family right now! ❤️🙏🏽 — Ciara (@ciara) August 13, 2018

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music...❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018

My love, prayers and warm thoughts are with Aretha Franklin—the Queen of Soul. I’m praying for her and her health. Thank you to all her family and friends who are standing by her and loving her through her illness. I’m holding you all in my heart. — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) August 13, 2018

Praying for the Queen of Soul 🙏🙏 #ArethaFranklinpic.twitter.com/5cfNPrQrq3 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 13, 2018

Adding my prayer to the galaxy of prayers for Aretha today https://t.co/DsG1ccqKnC — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 13, 2018

Showbiz 411 was the first to report that Franklin was ill.

In February 2017, Franklin announced her retirement after cancelling three shows due to "doctors' orders" back in 2016. In 2015, she also cancelled one show due to exhaustion.

Here's more on the singer and her legacy:

