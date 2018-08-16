Aretha Franklin to Be Honored With Tribute Concert in New York City

Aretha Franklin will be remembered in a very special way.

A source confirms to ET that Clive Davis is planning a tribute concert for the late legendary singer that will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The concert has been in the works for "months," the source adds, long before Franklin's health took a turn for the worse. The source also tells us the singer's family is on board with the tribute, which will be titled Clive Davis Presents: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin and produced by Live Nation.

Davis is one of Franklin's closest collaborators and friends. Performers are currently being discussed, according to the source, but no one has been confirmed just yet.

Franklin tragically died at the age of 76 on Thursday, surrounded by loved ones at her home in Detroit, Michigan. The Queen of Soul's oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute, said that her official cause of death was due to advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type.

Franklin's family released the following statement on Thursday via the singer's longtime publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn:

"In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

