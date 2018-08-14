Jack and Rose vs. James and Ariana!

On Monday night’s Late Late Show, James Corden and Ariana Grande turned one of the greatest love stories of all time – Titanic – into a musical. The duo acted out scenes from the award-winning 1997 film while adding in some popular tunes.

They started off on the dock, boarding the ship while singing Styx’s “Come Sail Away.” When James and Ariana meet, they sing Hall & Oates’ “Rich Girl,” touching on Rose’s wealthy upbringing. During the iconic “I’m flying, Jack!” scene on the bow of the boat, James and Ariana broke into the Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly,” and when they’re doing the dancing scene in the third class cabins, they busted a move to Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance.”

Though Ariana didn’t strip down like Rose does in the drawing scene, they did sing Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”

Naturally, when they spot the iceberg, the duo burst into Vanilla Ice’s hit song, “Ice Ice Baby.” As James realizes there’s no room for him on the door, he jams out to *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.”

But the best moment of the sketch happened when Ariana picked up the mic to belt out Celine Dion’s iconic hit from Titanic, “My Heart Will Go On.” Corden even came in with some harmony on the beloved ballad.

“Oh man! I’ll never forget the moment we decided to try it! Thanks for making me do it!!!!!” James tweeted of the final duet following the sketch.

Ariana replied, “Crushed it w the prettiest placement too! Please have me back like every day. Love u. Thank u!”

It seems James may have taken her request seriously as the two will be teaming up again for Wednesday’s "Carpool Karaoke", where fans will finally learn what happened to Ariana’s hand that has been bandaged since the taping.

Watch the clip below for more from the Sweetner singer:

RELATED CONTENT:

Tan France Talks Pete Davidson's Wedding and If He Thinks Ariana Grande Should Rock a Ponytail (Exclusive)

Pete Davidson Names His Favorite Songs From Ariana Grande's New Album

Ariana Grande Suffers Hand Injury While Filming ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With James Corden

Related Gallery