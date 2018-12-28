Ariana Grande is taking some time to rest.

ET learned on Friday that the "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress canceled her concert at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Saturday. While many fans were looking forward to seeing Grande over the New Year's Eve weekend, the singer apologized for the cancellation and revealed that she's "working through some health issues."

"Vegas, I'm currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry I won't be able to see you this weekend. I love you and so look forward to seeing u and making it up to u next year," Grande, 26, wrote on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas told ET in a statement: "Due to unforeseeable health reasons, Ariana Grande has cancelled her show at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 29. Guests are able to receive a full refund on tickets through their specified point of purchase. A rescheduled date has not yet been determined at this time."

Grande reportedly has been ill all week and is suffering from bronchitis, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news.

The singer's concert would have been her first major show since ending her engagement to Pete Davidson in October. Grande, however, has made appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed her new song "Imagine," as well as sang "Thank U, Next" at Billboard's Women in Music event.

It's been a year filled with ups and downs for Grande, who was set to marry the Saturday Night Live comedian before calling off their engagement, and then dealt with the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

During her Billboard acceptance speech, she reflected on what she called the "best" and "worst" year of her life.

"I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years in my career and one of, like, the worst years in my life,” Grande expressed. “I'm just saying that because I feel like a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now, Woman of the Year, an artist that could be at her peak, reaching her, you know, whatever, and think, you know, 'She's really got her sh*t together, she's really on it, she has got it all.’”

“I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f**k I am doing," she continued.

