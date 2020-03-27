Ariana Grande Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of 'Victorious'

Ariana Grande is looking back at her time playing Cat Valentine on the hit Nickelodeon show, Victorious.

The show -- which premiered on March 27, 2010 -- celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Friday, and 26-year-old Grande Instagrammed cute throwback pictures of her and the close cast on set to mark the occasion. The beloved series revolved around Tori Vega (played by Victoria Justice), a talented singer who gets accepted into Hollywood Arts, a performing arts high school for other talented teens. Grande's character, Cat, was known for her ditzy and bubbly personality as well as her bright red hair, which meant Grande had to continuously dye her hair.

"Just want to say how grateful i will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life," Grande wrote. "I couldn't have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings. i really loved playing cat valentine (even though sometimes people think i actually still speak and act like that and her essence will lovingly haunt me til i die)."

"I miss getting in trouble w my friends the school room and trying not to laugh when we weren't supposed to on set," she continued. "I even miss waking up with red hair dye stained pillows. thank u @danwarp and to my cast mates for some of the most special years of my life and for bringing all of us into each other’s lives. happy anniversary!"

Justice, 27, also Instagrammed about the 10th anniversary of Victorious on Friday, sharing her own throwback pics.

"10 years of Victorious!!!" she wrote. "It's actually a little crazy typing that, because in a lot of ways it feels like it was just yesterday. I'll never forget how I cried at our very first table read. I cried because I was sooo frickin' happy!!! This show changed my life & I'm so grateful I got to share it with this amazing, insanely talented group of people. We share memories together that I look back fondly on to this day & will always cherish. Thank you so much to all the fans who continue to love and support our show. Makes me real happy to see that it's still enjoyed by so many of you. Thank you @danwarp for creating this magic 🙏🏼♥️🙏🏼. I love you guys!!! #grateful."

Check out more cast reactions from Daniella Monet (who played Trina), Matt Bennett (who played Grande's love interest, Robbie), Elizabeth Gillies (who played Jade) and creator Dan Schneider below:

Grande's character on Victorious was so popular that she got a spinoff in 2013 called Sam & Cat that also starred Jennette McCurdy's iCarly character, Sam Puckett, though it lasted only a year. Meanwhile, Grande is still close with a few of her Victorious co-stars, particularly Gillies and Bennett, who made a cameo in her "Thank U, Next" music video.

ET recently spoke with Avan Jogia (who played Beck) and he talked about how proud he was of both Grande and Monet's success after the show. Watch the video below for more:

