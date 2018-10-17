Ariana Grande was here for the wizard -- not Pete Davidson.

The "God Is a Woman" singer covered up her "Pete" tattoo during her pre-taped performance in the upcoming Wicked musical special on Tuesday. Grande, who got the tattoo in honor of her former fiance in June, broke up with Davidson over the weekend.

Grande sang "The Wizard and I" for NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway, and along with the engagement ring from Davidson, which no longer appeared on her left hand, she covered up her Davidson tribute tattoo with a Band-Aid. The SNL comedian, meanwhile, took a more permanent solution in covering up the Grande-inspired neck ink: He replaced it with a heart last week.

Following her performance on Tuesday, Grande revealed to her fans that she would be taking a break from social media. "OK, today was [very] special and I’m so grateful I was able to be there. Time to say bye bye again to the internet for jus a lil bit. It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not tryna see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin. Love u. And thank u for bein here always," she wrote in a since-deleted message on her Instagram Story.

A source recently told ET that it was Grande who decided to end her and Davidson's relationship.

"Ariana made the final decision," the source said. "It was time to realize this wasn’t the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken. Pete is still so in love with her. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her but she was emotionally unavailable. He realizes she was at her limit with pressure from everyone and everything around her. There were days she just wanted to run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and peace of mind. Pete had to give her that space out of love."

