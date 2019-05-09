The love is mutual between Ariana Grande and Kris Jenner.

Ariana appears in a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians promo that dropped on Thursday, which shows the singer meeting with Kris prior to the 63-year-old Kardashian matriarch making her hilarious cameo in Ariana's "Thank U, Next" music video. Kris showed off a few dance moves in the music video while paying homage to Amy Poehler's "cool mom" character in Mean Girls, which is just one of the beloved girl power movies Ariana parodied in the video.

Ariana greets Kris with a big hug and shows off her hot pink lipstick, which is actually from Kylie Cosmetics.

"I'm so excited to have you. I'm so excited," Ariana tells Kris, as Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, smiles in the background. "It's going to be so funny."

The two then practice their dancing in the mirror, as Ariana encourages Kris to make her cameo her own.

"Guys, I'm so excited to make my Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut," Ariana also says.

Kris later calls the 25-year-old singer "iconic" in a KUWTK confessional.

"This is the first time that I've ever been in a professional music video with an iconic artist and someone I admire very much," she shares. "I don't want to let Ariana down -- no, no, no, no."

KUWTK airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

Kris ended up having nothing to worry about -- she was definitely the standout star in the "Thank U, Next" music video. Watch the video below for more:

