Ariana Grande Named the New Face of Givenchy

Ariana Grande just landed a major new deal.

The "Thank U, Next" songstress was named the new face of Givenchy on Friday. The French luxury brand chose Grande for how she "embodies the spirit of the Givenchy woman with impertinence, generosity and a lightning wit -- all cloaked in a touch of mystery."

"I am so proud to be the new face of Givenchy. It is a House I have forever admired and to now be part of that family is such an honor," Grande expressed in a statement. "I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it. Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful but I'm proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be."

She also shared a black-and-white photo of herself facing toward the back. In the pic, she wears a sleek black dress and oversized pearl headband, which many noticed on Twitter resembled Audrey Hepburn's look in Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Ariana wore the iconic black Givenchy dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in the opening scene of ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ (1961) 💎 pic.twitter.com/fiiLoFIOsI — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) May 10, 2019

According to Givenchy, the full fall-winter 2019 campaign starring Grande will be unveiled in July.

The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer is currently on her Sweetener World Tour, after headlining both Coachella weekends in Indio, California, last month. The former Nickelodeon star surprised week one festivalgoers when she brought out four of the five *NSYNC members during her set. The second weekend she had Justin Bieber as a special guest.

For the latest on Grande, watch below.

